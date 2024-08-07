Author Spotlight: Samira Ahmed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NYU chapter.

With the rise of book bans across the US, reading “This Book Won’t Burn” by Samira Ahmed was a timely experience. The plot not only directly discusses book bans but should be read by every student regardless of age. From the New York Times bestselling author of Internment comes a timely and gripping social-suspense novel about book banning, activism, and standing up for what you believe.

After her dad abruptly abandons her family and her mom moves them a million miles from their Chicago home, Noor Khan is forced to start the last quarter of her senior year at a new school, away from everything and everyone she knows and loves. Reeling from being uprooted and deserted, Noor is certain the key to survival is to keep her head down and make it to graduation.

But things aren’t so simple. At school, Noor discovers hundreds of books have been labeled “obscene” or “pornographic” and are being removed from the library in accordance with a new school board policy. Even worse, virtually all the banned books are by queer and BIPOC authors.

Noor can’t sit back and do nothing, because that goes against everything she believes in, but challenging the status quo just might put a target on her back. Can she effect change by speaking up? Or will small-town politics—and small-town love—be her downfall?

Samira Ahmed is the New York Times bestselling author of Love, Hate, and Other Filters and Internment. She was born in Bombay, India and grew up in Batavia, Illinois. A graduate of the University of Chicago, Samira has taught high school English in both the suburbs of Chicago and New York City, worked in education non-profits, and spent time on the road for political campaigns. Currently living in the Midwest, when she’s not reading or writing she is on her lifelong quest for the perfect pastry.

For my final Author Spotlight, I wanted it to be memorable and knew that this book was the perfect way to do so. I wanted to ask about writing about book bans in a young adult space and Ahmed’s personal experience in the educational system and how it influenced this powerful writing.

When you began drafting, what was some interesting research you learned about book banning? Are there any facts you learned that you feel would be enlightening to share?

I think most people don’t realize that the majority of book bans and challenges are initiated by a relatively small group of people—some of whom don’t even have children in public schools—who want to spread an exclusive ideology based on fear and hate in our libraries. In fact, the Washington Post analyzed a thousand book challenges during the 2021-2022 school year and reported that just eleven people were responsible for 60% of those challenges. And one man was responsible for over 90 different challenges. Many of these are “copycat” challenges—in other words, the person who wants the book banned has not even read the book but is simply cutting and pasting from someone else’s challenge. There are literal websites dedicated to this.

In your previous experience as a high school teacher, what were some events or experiences you witnessed that shook you when it came to book bans and student activism?

Ever since I was in high school and learned about the Tinker v Des Moines case brought by young student activists trying to protect their First Amendment rights during the Vietnam war, I have been in awe of the power of young people to speak out.

When I was a teacher, one school administration I worked for wanted to pass a regulation curtailing the rights of students to act collectively (i.e. protest) in school—a number of juniors and seniors organized the entire school to walk out in protest of this. I taught American Literature and had only recently had students read “Civil Disobedience” by Thoreau, so my students knew that often civil disobedience came with consequences—in this case detentions or the inability to make up quizzes or tests they might miss during the walkout. Knowing this, every student in my class walked out during the agreed upon time. As a teacher I was not supposed to be encouraging this but watching these young people stream out of school, I was so proud of them. This might seem like a small act—it’s not protesting a war or deep injustice—but fighting for the freedom of speech is always necessary.

Noor’s parents teach Noor to speak out because they advocate for immigrants and take stands at protests. How did your relationship with your parents influence Noor’s parental backstory?

My parents are community builders and activists in their own right. Growing up, I was always encouraged to be curious, to ask questions—challenging ones, even to my elders—when things didn’t seem right. Even when I was little, they told me I had a right to ask for explanations when something didn’t make sense. I’m sure there were some moments the regretted suggesting I challenge authority LOL but that really laid the foundation for my belief that all voices are necessary, that it is not okay to simply stand by and watch injustices. Silence is complicity. I learned that at a young age.

In the age of social media, why do you think it is still hard for people to voice their thoughts and opinions? What is something you’d like to say to that audience?

It’s interesting because I think a lot of people are scared and in denial of their own power. And I always like to remind my readers, especially young people, that their voices are vital, necessary. That they do have power. I know that sometimes speaking up can be scary, so I encourage people to begin small—not all activists begin by leading walkouts and speaking in front of thousands of people. Sometimes seeds of activism are planted in smaller, quieter ways. Maybe it’s writing a letter to the editor of the school paper. Maybe it’s by speaking out when you see someone being bullied. Maybe it’s raising a hand in class to disagree with a narrow-minded viewpoint. Maybe it’s registering to vote and voting. Maybe it’s pushing back against that one racist relative at Thanksgiving. Maybe it’s using your power and privilege to raise up someone else’s voice.

Everywhere around us there are always people telling us our voices don’t matter, don’t believe them. Don’t listen to the naysayers. Say yes to yourself. Find your power and use it for a purpose bigger than you.

To fight book bans happening at her high school, Noor decides to read passages from banned books. What made you select the ones she reads in “This Book Won’t Burn?” Are there any you have personal connections with?

All the books and authors I reference in BURN are ones I love. Yes, I chose authors who were my friends and also authors whose work I admire. Every story Noor and her friends read out loud from or even talk about are novels that I see as mentor texts, that I recommend constantly because they are beautiful, because they connect us to each other, because they show us we are not alone.

Thank you so much Sadie Trombetta from Little Brown of the Hachette Book Group for extending this author interview and sending a copy of “This Book Won’t Burn.” This was the best book to end my Author Spotlight at Her Campus NYU with.

I’d like to thank everyone who has made this journey possible. The Author Spotlight series originally began at Hofstra University where I continued the blog series after Sabrina Josephson graduated. Little would I know that it would become a large part of my college journey from beginning at Hofstra to finishing at NYU. I’d like to thank Kasey Goldenberg and Ellie Brown who have edited countless Google Docs and responded to my eager texts so I could meet deadlines. Without them, the Author Spotlight would not have flourished as well as it did during my remaining years as a college student.

Lastly, I’d like to thank you, reader, for following me on this long journey. Whether you just began to read my interviews or have been with me from the beginning, it is because of readers like yourself that make me excited for my next adventure.