A California Girl’s Guide to Rainy Day Fashion Essentials

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NYU chapter.

When I moved to New York from Los Angeles, C.A. almost three years ago, few things shocked me as much as the seemingly never-ending deluges. Growing up in the drought-ridden “City of Flowers and Sunshine” had not prepared me for dealing with wet weather. Most of the shoes I owned were strappy sandals, and the only jacket in my closet was a quarter-zip pullover branded with my high school’s logo.

It took a while, but now, after extensive trial and error, I finally curated a pragmatic wardrobe that ensures I am never bothered by another raindrop again. So, if you’re from a dry town and still acclimating to New York City’s perpetual rainfall, I’ve got you covered. Whether it is drizzling during the humid summertime or downpouring during the chilly winter, here are the fashion essentials that you need to stay protected from the rain year-round without abandoning flair.

Hopefully, these tips will help keep you dry and put your anxieties to rest the next time the clouds darken and thunder starts to sound off.