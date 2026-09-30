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NSU | Culture

When Blackness Comes With a Checklist

Jaiyanah Joyner Student Contributor, Norfolk State University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I feel like I was able to just like things. I never really thought about whether something was “Black enough” for me to enjoy. If I liked it, I liked it.

I remember when I first discovered BLACKPINK. I used to dance around my kitchen trying to learn all the moves like I was about to become a K-pop star. I wasn’t thinking about anything deeper than that. I just thought the music was good and the choreography was fun.

But now, I don’t even really tell people that I like K-pop.

And its not because I’m embarrassed about it or something. I just don’t feel like having to explain myself. Yes I love K-pop, and yes, I am black.

There are people who will hear that a Black person likes K-pop and immediately make a comment about them being whitewashed or “trying to be different.” And I’m always confused because… how?

Like It’s Korean culture.I’m not trying to be Korean. I’m not trying to be anything other than Black. I just like the music.

Lets be for real, it’s funny that people act like K-pop and Black culture have nothing to do with each other when so much of the genre has been influenced by Black music. Hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk, and other Black American music have all had an impact on the sound of K-pop.

People actually do this about a lot of things. Why are we judge our own the most?

I look at the comments on videos of suburban Black teens all the time who are dressed in their Lululemon shorts and stuff, with their hair straightened and a Stanley in hand. Here go the comments: “You’re so whitewashed.”

WHAT? How? Because that’s what she wants to wear???

Sometimes these girls are very in tune with their culture, but on this particular day, she wanted to wear that. Why is it so strict about how Black you are?

I attend an HBCU, and I love it. There are all types of Black people with all different interests, and everyone is allowed to be that. Maybe it’s the internet that makes it feel so strict.

So why is a Black person enjoying K-pop treated like they’re doing something weird?

I just don’t understand why what I enjoy has to determine how Black I am.

Being Black doesn’t mean I have to like only certain music, watch certain shows, dress a certain way, or have a specific list of hobbies. I can love Black culture and still be interested in cultures outside of my own.

Both things can exist at the same time.

Jaiyanah Joyner

NSU '29

Jaiyanah Joyner is a sophomore Political Science major at Norfolk State University from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She is passionate about advocacy, civic engagement, and learning about the experiences and perspectives of others. As a college student, Jaiyanah is always looking for opportunities to grow, connect with people, and learn something new.

Jaiyanah enjoys writing about lifestyle, identity, womanhood, college life, relationships, and the random questions that make her think. She considers herself a curious person who enjoys challenging ideas and looking at topics from different perspectives.

Outside of writing, Jaiyanah enjoys exploring new places, trying new things, learning about different cultures, and spending time with the people she loves. She is also involved in campus organizations and enjoys finding ways to connect with her community. After college, Jaiyanah hopes to pursue a career focused on public service and advocacy, where she can create opportunities for young people and make a meaningful impact in her community.