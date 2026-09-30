When Blackness Comes With a Checklist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I feel like I was able to just like things. I never really thought about whether something was “Black enough” for me to enjoy. If I liked it, I liked it.

I remember when I first discovered BLACKPINK. I used to dance around my kitchen trying to learn all the moves like I was about to become a K-pop star. I wasn’t thinking about anything deeper than that. I just thought the music was good and the choreography was fun.

But now, I don’t even really tell people that I like K-pop.

And its not because I’m embarrassed about it or something. I just don’t feel like having to explain myself. Yes I love K-pop, and yes, I am black.

There are people who will hear that a Black person likes K-pop and immediately make a comment about them being whitewashed or “trying to be different.” And I’m always confused because… how?

Like It’s Korean culture.I’m not trying to be Korean. I’m not trying to be anything other than Black. I just like the music.

Lets be for real, it’s funny that people act like K-pop and Black culture have nothing to do with each other when so much of the genre has been influenced by Black music. Hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk, and other Black American music have all had an impact on the sound of K-pop.

People actually do this about a lot of things. Why are we judge our own the most?

I look at the comments on videos of suburban Black teens all the time who are dressed in their Lululemon shorts and stuff, with their hair straightened and a Stanley in hand. Here go the comments: “You’re so whitewashed.”

WHAT? How? Because that’s what she wants to wear???

Sometimes these girls are very in tune with their culture, but on this particular day, she wanted to wear that. Why is it so strict about how Black you are?

I attend an HBCU, and I love it. There are all types of Black people with all different interests, and everyone is allowed to be that. Maybe it’s the internet that makes it feel so strict.

So why is a Black person enjoying K-pop treated like they’re doing something weird?

I just don’t understand why what I enjoy has to determine how Black I am.

Being Black doesn’t mean I have to like only certain music, watch certain shows, dress a certain way, or have a specific list of hobbies. I can love Black culture and still be interested in cultures outside of my own.

Both things can exist at the same time.