This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Endiyah Turner

Women’s Health, Inequality, and the Power of Being Heard

She carried life. But who was protecting hers?

Females are usually applauded for their strength, endurance, and ability to withstand the worst things. The world expects them to nurture, give of themselves and somehow muster the strength to carry on despite their own well-being being jeopardized. However, somewhere along the way from appreciating the strength of women to expecting endurance, society forgot one very important detail – women need to be cared for as well.

Underneath the magnificence of femininity is a discussion that should never be overlooked. It is about pain that is ignored, about symptoms that are disregarded and voices that have difficulty being heard.

Even more so for the African American women, whose discussion carries an additional burden. Struggle for equal access to healthcare does not necessarily begin and end with getting medical attention but may start with simply being recognized.

Which leads to an awkward question: Why should a female be convinced first that she is suffering in order to make her pain worth noticing?

THe strength that silences

Women are told from a young age that they are supposed to be tough. Women are expected to tough out pain, put other people first, and just keep on going no matter what.

Although being tough is a good trait, it becomes destructive when society starts mixing resilience with invincibility.

A person who works hard despite having pain does not necessarily mean she is okay. It’s also wrong to assume that a mom smiling through pain is perfectly fine. Even patients who look calm can be in pain.

But women can be labeled as exaggerating because of how their problems are dismissed as stress or just normal for being a woman.

Black women can especially struggle under this societal pressure since the strong Black woman archetype is celebrated but not questioned. She is supposed to handle burdens silently and overcome challenges resiliently.

But who will take care of a woman everyone looks up to?

Strength must not become an excuse to dismiss her struggles.

A woman should not fall apart for you to take notice of her pain.

When motherhood becomes a matter of survival

It is usually perceived as a wonderful adventure, pregnant women are expected to feel happy and full of joy. People plan baby showers, pick out names and get ready for the arrival of their little babies.

However, as everything is being done for the baby, who thinks of the woman, carrying it?

Behind all the joys of motherhood there are physical and emotional stress as well as certain risks which must be taken into account.

Sometimes, when the woman is expecting the most wonderful moment of her life in the hospital, she may unexpectedly encounter with some unexpected problems.

There are cases when health issues of certain woman are not treated properly. Her suffering may be ignored, her question unanswered and her condition misinterpreted.

The price of not listening may be paid outside the delivery room as well.

Motherhood does not presuppose giving up own well-being.

Child has right to grow up with healthy mother and mother has right to see her child growing up.

Creating new life does not imply sacrificing it.

The forgotten patient

When a baby is born, there will be celebrations all around. Friends and family inquire about how the baby weighs, looks like, and the condition of the newborn. All that matters is having the opportunity to hold the newborn, take photographs, and celebrate.

But while everyone is celebrating, one question may slip through.

What about the mother?

The woman who carried the child for nine months is expected to recover from the process and be ready to nurture a brand new life.

Her body has gone through so much in preparation, but the need to return back to what she used to be is instantaneous.

Mothers are silently struggling in their own bodies with exhaustion, anxiety, depression, or physical problems. Some of them are even pressured to look happy because having the baby was such an incredible gift.

The assumption that the presence of a healthy baby will definitely mean the same about the mother is not necessarily true.

The mother deserves attention as well, more than anything else.

Rest and comfort without any shame or condemnation, and the liberty to speak out about what they are experiencing.

More Than a womb

Health care for women is usually only considered in terms of pregnancy, childbirth, and reproductive issues.

However, the worth of a woman is not measured by whether or not she chooses to bear children.

Health care for women consists of physical health, emotional wellbeing, mental health, preventive health, and empowerment to make health decisions regarding their own bodies.

This entails treating menstrual pains as anything but normal and taking them seriously. It means acknowledging that emotional tiredness can be important to take into account. It means urging women to consult a doctor before it gets too painful to ignore.

Moreover, it involves providing the right forums where women can talk freely about their bodies.

Reproductive health care discussions are usually thought of as inappropriate. Therefore, women may be hesitant to ask questions regarding their symptoms, irregular menstrual periods, and other symptoms that may be difficult to interpret.

However, not talking is definitely not making women healthier. Education makes them healthier.

A woman shouldn’t feel embarrassed about asking questions about her body.

She deserves her health care even when she isn’t pregnant, even when she isn’t in pain, and even when no one else is counting on her.

A seat at the table, a voice in the room

The environment of a hospital room ought to be such where there is healing rather than making women feel powerless.

It is a basic right for any woman to raise inquiries concerning her health, know what is going on, and take part in decision making regarding her well-being.

In that regard, the woman should be able to speak up when something seems odd without the fear of being taken unprofessionally.

Likewise, she should be free to seek for explanations without being perceived as a troublemaker.

Lastly, the woman should be free from worries about being ignored just because of her ethnicity, physical appearance, and social-economic status.

Listening is one of the most basic ways of showing respect, which can make all the difference in the provision of good care.

The woman is not a file, a sickness or just a list of symptoms. She is a whole human being with life stories, worries, and a future to live and protect.

Redefining what it menas to be strong

Maybe it’s time for society to redefine what a strong woman is.

Strength doesn’t necessarily mean pushing through the discomfort.

Sometimes, strength means recognizing that there is something amiss.

Sometimes, strength means speaking up, drawing boundaries, or not accepting an answer that isn’t giving all of the answers.

Sometimes, strength means resting in a world where there is constant pressure to produce.

It shouldn’t be so difficult for women to deserve care.

It shouldn’t be expected of them to shoulder the burdens of others at the cost of their own.

Empowerment only truly exists when women are allowed the privilege of taking care of themselves without guilt.

Her life is worth more then her strength

Discussion on the topic of women’s health cannot stop at the urging of women to be strong.

It needs to address the mind-set that tolerates their pain, the obstacles that deny them access to care, and the silence on their behalf.

Women’s health is not a women’s concern alone. It is an issue of family, community, and a demonstration of the way society holds human life.

Healthy women will have more chances to realize their hopes, take care of themselves, be productive in their communities and live full lives.

But there is no need for women to make excuses for their well-being based on what they can do for anyone else.

They have worth just being human.It is simply the fact that their lives matter due to their very existence as humans.

For years, women have been told to keep their voices soft, be patient and suffer.

But now, it’s time for a new discussion.

No woman must plead to be believed.

No mother must vanish just after giving birth.

No Black woman must justify her pain.

Nor should any woman die in order to make her cries be considered.

Because women do not require any further reminders about how resilient they are.

What they require is a world which realizes that they must be kept safe and taken seriously.

The point is not that women speak anymore.

The point is that finally, who would be listening?

-Written by Endiyah Turner, Chapter Writer