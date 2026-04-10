Beyond The Label : What’s Lurking In Your Menstrual Care Items?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hidden Dangers You Need To Know

Let’s get real. Periods are something most of us deal with once a month, for three to seven days, like clockwork. Whether you call it your flow, “that time of the month,” or just sigh “ugh,” menstrual cycles have always been part of life for women and people who menstruate.

But here’s what you might not know: some of the products we trust to keep us clean and comfortable during our cycle may contain harmful substances.



What’s Actually Inside Our Period Products?

Pads, tampons, period panties, and menstrual cups. These items are designed for its convenience and comfort. However, recent research has discovered some menstrual products contain toxic metals like arsenic and lead. The same substances you’d never want near anything you’d eat or drink. These products sit close to to one of the most sensitive parts of your body.

How Does This Happen?

The main material in pads and tampons is cotton. If cotton is grown in polluted soil, it can soak up metals. In addition to this chemicals utilized to bleach or treat materials during manufacturing can leave behind residue.



Why Should We Care?

Even small amounts of these metals matter. The skin around your vagina is quite absorbent, much more than your legs and arms. Anything in your pad or tampon can potentially enter the bloodstream. While scientists haven’t determined the exact amount of metals being absorbed, we know even low levels of exposure to arsenic and lead can cause serious problems hover time, including damage to organs, the nervous system, fertility issues, increased cancer risk, and memory problems later in life.



Where’s the Regulation?

In the United States, there’s no law requiring companies to test menstrual products for toxic chemicals. Some brands are beginning to voluntarily test and share results, but transparency is still lacking. In contrast, Europe enforces stricter rules, requiring proof of safety before reaching customers.



What Can We Do About It?

Don’t panic, safer options are available. Nontoxic or low-toxic brands can be found in stores like Walmart, Target, Food Lion, or online if you prefer shopping from your couch.

Pads : Lola, Organyc, August, Honey Pot, Flow, Cora, Viv

Menstrual Cups : Saalt, Viv for Your V, OrganiCup

Discs : Cora, Saalt, Flex

Disposable Underwear : Rael



Let’s Demand Better!

Managing your period shouldn’t be a health risk. We deserve safe products. Speak up, ask questions, support brands prioritizing your health, and push for standardized chemical testing. When stocking up for that time of the month, remember you have options. Stay informed and take care of yourself, because you’re worth it.

Citations: Weaver, J. (2024, August). Tampons may contain some toxic metals, according to new study. Environmental Factor.

Solis, C. (2025, May 1). Non-toxic period products: A fact-packed guide to safer cycles. OR.Basic.

Meadows, M. (2000). Tampon safety: TSS now rare, but women still should take care. PsycEXTRA Dataset.

Zurek, E. (2023, May 4). Period products can contain hazardous ingredients. Some states are requiring more transparent labeling. PBS NewsHour.



– Written by Storm Griffin, Chapter Writer