This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I hated studying abroad – for the first week. Until, suddenly, I loved it. Here is the harsh reality of studying abroad.

Preparing to Study Abroad

When I initially applied to study abroad, I failed to consider the endless preparation that was required. There are documents upon documents, health checks, visas, vaccinations, emails and endless paperwork. I’d be lying if I said that there wasn’t a moment when I wanted to scrap the whole thing, just to save myself the hassle. It takes time, and there are a million deadlines to remember, but I promise that it’s worth it all in the end.

My heart sank at my first ‘study abroad conference’, where I waited patiently at the ‘Japan’ table for some travel companions to join me, but no one did. I realised that I was doing this alone. I had always been the kind of person who would rather not do something at all than do it alone, no matter how much it excited me. For a very long time after this conference, I didn’t believe that I would actually do it.

To be honest, I wasn’t excited at all. As harsh as that sounds. All excitement that I had previously felt was now suppressed by fear. Naturally, I left the packing of my life into a 24kg suitcase until the very last week before my departure. Perhaps the longer I waited to pack, the less real it would be.

The Journey

The plane journey was the most anxiety I’ve ever felt – I was literally leaving everything behind and moving halfway across the world, alone. Somehow, through the blur of being jet-lagged, I found a glimmer of faith that it would work out. I decided that the time would pass anyway – whether I loved or hated it. To give it a chance and find out was a much better plan than to never take the opportunity and regret not trying. At least I would be safe in the knowledge that I gave it a go.

Arriving at Study Abroad

Sitting alone in my new apartment for the first time was overwhelming, to say the least. Maybe this was too much for me to handle. All I wanted to do was book the next flight home.

The moment that made everything change was when I made my first friend. Immediately, I felt less isolated. After feigning confidence and attending a making-friends event, I found that everyone was equally as eager as me to feel less alone. My anxiety faded slowly with each new person that I met, because I gradually felt part of the community. I can’t emphasise enough the importance of being bold and chatting to anyone and everyone – it makes a world of difference to know a few familiar faces.

Falling in Love

Day by day, I found myself falling in love with studying abroad. With every new friend I made, every photo that I decorated my room with, and every new class I attended – I could feel myself truly settling in. You’ve probably heard people say it a million times, but the time really will soar by. The days unravelled before me. And just like that, I was on the plane home again.

What I learnt from my first week of studying abroad is that fear is uncomfortable, but it won’t kill me. Allowing these scary feelings to arrive, sitting through them and ultimately letting them pass was the best thing that I ever did, instead of giving up. After a while, everything that I saw as fearful became beautiful. What an incredible opportunity, and I experienced so many life-changing things, which I never would have if I’d given up and gone straight home. Upon reflection, those moments of fear were exactly when I was flourishing as a person. It taught me confidence, courage and faith in myself. Most importantly, it taught me that fear doesn’t have to dictate the things that I do.

If you’re lucky enough to have the opportunity to study abroad, and you’ve been wondering whether you’ll love it or not, take it from me: you’ll probably hate it. For the first week. Until you realise that it’s the most beautiful thing you’ll ever do, and then you’ll wonder why you ever doubted yourself.