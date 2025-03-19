The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Meghan Markle is a name which has divided the UK since her relationship with

prince Harry began in 2016, and the hate was only amplified further in 2020 following

her decision to leave the monarchy. Dislike towards Meghan has often been fuelled

by media narratives, personal biases or simply differing her opinions, but has her

new Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’ succeeded in its mission to make Meghan

loved by all?



The general theme of Meghan’s new lifestyle show is picturesque montages of her

garden and home which looks as though it’s straight out of a Nancy Meyers film,

Meghan cooking a recipe and then creating a craft. Seems pretty harmless, but why

has this series got everyone so riled up? In my opinion it in part comes down to the

time period this has been created in, we’re in an age where we don’t simply worship

celebrities for just existing and I think this is the main problem is with Meghan’s

show. Celebrities used to be idolised and held on pedestals to us, but with the

access social media making them feel more in reach and the economy at present,

people generally don’t want to see rich people prancing around a kitchen. Seemingly

Meghan has hit a bit of a crossroads with this show which can only work one of two

ways, either as an aesthetic programme to be put on as ultimate inspiration for this

popular homestead-trad wife lifestyle or as an authentic ‘get to know Meghan on a

deeper level’ type of media. Neither of which have been achieved.



Meghan’s personality has proved divisive, but I entered this show with an open mind

to this new image she is portraying. That’s what it comes down to, an image.

Previous lifestyle moguls such as Martha Stewart managed to perfectly create an

image based on the aspirations of her cooking and hosting skills, combined with her

authentic personality. It feels as though Meghan is trying to achieve this sort of

image, but maybe the days of worshipping a woman for baking the perfect eclairs

are behind us. The show as authentic as it tries to be felt much more like Meghan’s

latest acting venture, between forced celebrity ‘friends’ introductions throughout the

episodes who seemingly barely know her and the general sense that this is all an

act, comes across as a wholly awkward watch. It becomes clear that for this project

to work, Meghan needs to make a choice relatable or aspirational, as we see

glimpses of her fun personality, but it’s almost switched off when she remembers

she’s being watched.



Although the show has been heavily criticised, I think it has pure intentions and to be

honest people will hate on Meghan regardless of what she does, so if portraying

herself as the ‘ultimate homemaker’ is her new venture, then why not? I personally

see potential for the show, if it decides what kind of show it wants to be. The

audience can sense the performative nature of ‘With Love, Meghan’, but the rare

moments of authenticity were really enjoyable. It’s clear Meghan loves to cook and

those are the segments where she thrived, she seemed less focused on image and

more so on creating great food (I’ll definitely be making her garden pea pasta), so

the more she leans into this, the more success this show will have.