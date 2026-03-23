‘Will I Still Be Able to Go on Holiday Next Week?’: How Social Media has Changed the Way We Process War

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As of early March, social media feeds have become a stream of videos showing air

strikes across the Middle East, as tensions rise between the United States, Israel

and Iran. Clips range from travellers in the UAE showing first-hand footage of

hearing bombs intercepted to questioning whether flights will continue to run, to

footage of buildings reduced to rubble and civilians fleeing destruction.



These videos circulate rapidly across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, X and

Facebook, where thousands of viewers inevitably turn to the comment sections. Yet

amid expressions of shock or concern, one question recurs: “Will I still be able to go

away next week?”



It’s a simple question. But when it appears beneath videos of missile strikes and

collapsing buildings, it raises an uncomfortable one of its own: how has war become

something we process through the lens of our own inconvenience?



The question isn’t necessarily cruel. In fact, it’s deeply human. When confronted with

global events, many of us instinctively ask how they will affect our own lives.

Comments asking about flight cancellations, holiday worries, travel insurance or

airport closures are therefore almost inevitable. Yet it is the comfortable placement of

these questions beneath videos of destruction and tragedy that feels unsettling.

Social media allows both to exist side by side. It spreads awareness of conflict while

simultaneously exposing the mundane concerns that appear beneath moments of

immense suffering.

Social media has created a new lens into geopolitics, allowing us to see first-hand

footage of air strikes and the struggles of those caught in war. Yet the emotional

impact of this content often gets lost when it is immediately followed by an outfit

video or a travel vlog. In our feeds, war has become just another piece of content.

Constant exposure makes crises feel ordinary, tragedy appears alongside

entertainment and in some ways turns real suffering into a form of spectacle. Over

time, this process is slowly desensitising us to these atrocities.

Social media encourages us to take in global news and understand what is

happening, but it also frames that news through the lens of personal impact.

Questions about flights, holidays or petrol prices are therefore inevitable. Digital

platforms often reinforce this self-centred perspective, as algorithms show us the

world filtered through our own interests and concerns. What becomes concerning is

when individuals prioritise their own worries over others’ experiences or only pay

attention to war when it directly affects them.

Once again, this raises the question: are we becoming desensitised to war? Do

shocking images become normal? Are viewers losing the ability to distinguish what is

real and what is AI-generated? Everything blurs together as crises compete for

attention, and the struggles of different people compete for attention. The treatment

in Gaza gets compared to that in the UAE, and war becomes comparative and then

ultimately scrollable. The more often we encounter conflict in the same space as

entertainment and everyday life, the harder it becomes to process its true scale.

Asking whether flights will still run next week doesn’t mean people don’t care about

suffering elsewhere. But it does reveal something unsettling about how we encounter

war, not as a distant tragedy demanding reflection but as another disruption in the

rhythm of our everyday lives. The crisis in the Middle East spans decades, yet it

becomes real only when people see how close it comes to affecting their personal

lives.