WHY WE LOVE BEING SCARED: THE PSYCHOLOGY BEHIND HORROR MOVIES, HAUNTED MAZES AND ROLLER COASTERS AT HALLOWEEN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Pumpkins on doorsteps, cobwebs in the Student Union, and The Conjuring mysteriously reappearing on Netflix – it can only mean one thing: Halloween. It’s the one time of year when we choose to be terrified. Whether it’s braving a haunted maze/mansion, screaming on a roller coaster, or watching a horror film you know will haunt your dreams, we willingly put ourselves in situations designed to make us jump. And somehow, we love it.

But why do we enjoy being scared? What makes fear, in the right context, feel fun instead of awful? The answer lies in psychology – and a fascinating mix of biology, emotion and social connection.

The Thrill of Safe Fear

When we’re scared, our body’s “fight or flight” system kicks in: heart pounding, adrenaline surging, pupils dilating. Evolution designed this reaction to protect us from real danger – not masked actors leaping out in fog-filled mazes. But when our brain knows we’re safe, that same rush becomes exciting rather than terrifying.

Researchers in Finland found that horror films trigger the same physiological reactions as real fear, minus the actual threat. Our bodies respond as though we’re in danger, but our minds can enjoy the safety of the sofa. Psychologists call this “benign masochism” – taking pleasure in experiences that seem unpleasant, like spicy food, sad movies, or jump scares.

Roller coasters work in exactly the same way. That stomach-dropping plunge tricks your body into thinking it’s falling to its doom, but your brain knows you’re securely strapped in. The contrast between real and perceived danger creates an addictive sense of euphoria – a “safe scare” that leaves us wanting more.

Bonding Through Fear

Fear isn’t just an individual experience – it’s a social one. Think about your last haunted maze or horror movie night. You probably grabbed your friends, screamed and then laughed about it afterwards. That combination of terror and relief actually strengthens social bonds.

Scary experiences release oxytocin, the “bonding hormone” linked to trust and connection. “We scream, we laugh, we recover together”. Sharing fear helps people connect and build resilience.

So the next time you hide behind your flatmate during a jump scare, remember – you’re not just being dramatic; you’re strengthening your friendship through science.

Halloween: Fear Made Fun

Halloween gives us a socially acceptable reason to experience fear. We dress as ghosts and ghouls, watch terrifying films and immerse ourselves in eerie atmospheres – all while knowing we’re completely safe. Its fear turned festive.

For university students, it’s also a welcome escape. Between lectures, deadline, and the stress of adulting, a bit of controlled chaos can actually be refreshing. Haunted attractions, scary movies and roller coasters offer a temporary break from the real anxieties of life – a way to release tension and reset.

Psychologists suggest that this kind of safe fear can even be beneficial. Experiencing and overcoming mild fear in a controlled setting can reduce stress, boost confidence and remind us that we’re more resilient than we think.

Embracing the Fear

So why do we love being scared? Because it gives us the rush of danger without the risk. Fear – when experienced safely -heightens our senses, strengthens our friendships and makes us feel more alive.

This Halloween, lean into it. Watch that horror film, brave the haunted maze, or take the front seat on the roller coaster. Fear doesn’t have to be something to avoid; it can be something to explore, enjoy and even celebrate.

After all, what better reminder that you’re truly living than a good, harmless scare?