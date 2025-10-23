This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Why The Way Way Back is the perfect coming of age film for students

With the cold autumn weather settling in, it’s finally time to cozy up on your couch with a blanket and some hot coca ready for the movie season. You may already have a few films lined up for the season, but I recommend adding the underrated coming-of-age film The Way Way Back to your list.

The Way Way Back (2013) is a coming-of- age film about fourteen-year-old Duncan, who has gone on holiday to his mum’s boyfriend beach house. Feeling isolated from his family, Duncan wanders to a local waterpark where he meets the easy-going park manager Owen. Ultimately, through his friendship with Owen, Duncan gains confidence in himself and finds a place where he belongs.

Friendship Or Mentorship

Trent is Duncan’s mum’s boyfriend, and he is highly unsupportive and condensing towards Duncan, this is highlighted in one of the most uncomfortable scenes in the film where he rates Ducan’s personality a three out of ten, right to his face. This scene amongst many others highlights the awkward isolation university students can often find themselves in especially when it comes to friends made during freshers’ week who turn out not to be the group you connect with. Things flip over a new leaf for Duncan as he befriends Owen who is the complete opposite to Trent as he supports, teaches Duncan important life lessons and helps Duncan to realise that being himself is okay, that he does not need to change to fit in. This lesson is important for all university students, there is no need to change yourselves to fit in. Making friends at university may seem impossible but sometimes friends are made in unexpected encounters, just like how Duncan meets Owen at a waterpark. Personally, I met my best friend in George green, after embarrassingly bumping into her near the entrance, to becoming frequent visitors of Rock City together.

Appreciate The Small Victories

In the film Duncan’s change is not shown to be drastic but is instead shown in subtle changes as he cracks more jokes, hangs out with friends instead of staying at home, he smiles more also, he is able to stand up for himself. For some, the fact that he does not get a drastic makeover might feel underwhelming but that is where the heart of the movie lies. These small changes in Duncan left him feeling happier and comfortable in his own skin showing, how powerful these small victories can be. At university, it is the exact same, you must learn to celebrate the small things. For example by: joining a university society, speaking up during lectures, even surviving your first group project, these small wins that may not seem like much but by the end of your experience you will reflect on the huge impact it had on your own confidence. At the end of the film (small spoiler) Duncan smiles from the back seat a clear contrast from how miserable he was in the beginning of the film. This is a reminder that growth does not need to be loud to matter. University will help you learn how to take direction of your life, one small victory at a time just like Duncan.

University is a fast-paced pressure cooker that can cause overwhelming pressure to have your life figured out from friends to graduate jobs. The Way Way Back is a beautiful film that reminds you it is okay to not have a plan yet, that your able to take your time, and enjoy your university experience, growing subtly as the time passes. Yes, there will be awkward uncomfortable moments but once you find your people it can becoming an amazing and unique experience. The Way Way Back is the perfect coming of age film for students as it celebrates the awkward, the quiet, the late bloomers and people still figuring it out – the perfect movie for all students.