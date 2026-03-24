Why Ted Lasso Is One of the Healthiest Shows on Television

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is becoming increasingly rare to see television shows that portray genuinely

healthy relationships. More often, toxic behaviour is romanticised, excused, or

eventually forgotten. This is exactly why Ted Lasso feels so different. The show

presents relationships built on empathy, communication, and accountability. When

toxicity does appear, it is neither ignored nor glorified. Instead, it is acknowledged,

confronted, and handled with care. In the show every character is given the space to

have their own story, allowing us to bond with them and witness their growth and

redemption. Ted Lasso repeatedly reminds us how important it is to do the right

thing, even when it is difficult. Despite carrying his own trauma and emotional

struggles, Ted consistently chooses kindness and integrity. That choice does not go

unnoticed. His willingness to lead with empathy slowly influences those around him,

encouraging them to confront their own flaws, take responsibility, and change their

paths for the better.



Seeing Ted’s capacity for forgiveness, Rebecca also chooses growth over revenge.

However the show makes it clear that change does not happen overnight.

Throughout the series, Rebecca continues to struggle with her emotions whenever

she is confronted with Rupert — her ex-husband that cheated on her and the former

owner of the club — even after deciding to let go of her desire for revenge. Rather

than presenting forgiveness as a simple or immediate solution, Ted Lasso portrays it

as a difficult, ongoing process that requires patience, self-awareness, and

compassion.



It also teaches us not to hold grudges and not to judge people solely by their

mistakes. One of the most meaningful lessons in the show is the idea that people

should not be defined by the worst moments of their lives. Throughout the series,

characters make mistakes, hurt others, and struggle with their own flaws, but the

story constantly reminds us that these moments do not define who they are forever.

As Ted says, “I hope that either all of us or none of us are judged by the actions of

our weakest moments, but rather by the strength we show when and if we’re ever

given a second chance.” This line perfectly captures the spirit of the series. Instead

of encouraging resentment or punishment, the show promotes understanding,

patience, and compassion. It suggests that people deserve the chance to grow

beyond their mistakes and become better versions of themselves.

Another emotionally intelligent presence in the show is Keeley, whose influence

extends far beyond her own storyline. Alongside Roy, she plays a crucial role in

Jamie’s redemption. Ted Lasso reminds us that people are rarely simply good or

bad. Jamie is not cruel because he wants to be; he is a deeply hurt child who grew

up receiving criticism rather than care from his father. One of the most powerful

moments in the show is when Jamie finally confronts his father, revealing how deeply

that relationship shaped him and why his healing matters so much. When Jamie is

finally given the space, support, and understanding he was denied for so long, he

chooses to heal. What makes his journey especially powerful is that the show does

not excuse his past behaviour, but instead highlights his maturity in choosing growth

once he is met with compassion.



The show also does a good job portraying strong, independent female characters. It

does not portray them in the way they are usually portrayed, like “bad bitches,” nor

does it present them as the dumb blonde girlfriend of the famous football player.

Keeley actually talks about her feelings and leaves Jamie because of his cocky

actions instead of staying for the money and fame. She builds her own company and

helps Rebecca also become a strong, independent woman. We also see that when

they focus on their own growth, they become magnetic. The people who did them

wrong become sorry for their actions and want them back, while the people around

them admire and respect them more. I also love that even though they are both

strong and dominant, their friendship is so pure and does not have any toxicity in it.



There are countless lessons to take from this beautifully written show. Ted Lasso

reminds us of the importance of staying true to ourselves, even when everyone

around us seems to be wrong. It encourages understanding and forgiveness,

recognising that we never truly know what others have been through. Perhaps the

most powerful message of the series is that kindness does not require self-sacrifice;

it is possible to support and uplift those around us without allowing them to cross our

boundaries. In a world where competition often feels more important than kindness,

Ted Lasso reminds us that becoming better people matters more than simply

winning.