Why Social Media Thrives on Extreme Beauty Trends and Why We Keep Coming Back

Beauty trends have always been extreme, from size 00 jeans to hair as long as Rapunzel’s. We have always been obsessed with creating a utopia of beauty that few can achieve. The rise of social media only expediates this obsession, an extremity that creates trends that go deeper than the physical. It has become a way of life as viewers and customers become obsessed with changing everything about themselves to match the status quo. Yet, whilst we are self-aware of the damage this culture obsessed with beauty is, we keep falling for them.

Why are we so obsessed with it? The role of social media and their algorithms continuously pushes these trends onto us. Showing you influencers and celebrities that embody the essence of the beauty trends of the time creating a toxic comparison culture, where we look for entertainment at the same place where our deepest insecurities stem from. Phrases such as ‘hot girls do this’ creates a need for constant reinvention, an idea that if you do not align with these habits, lifestyles, makeup trends, or clothing, you alienate yourself from others. An idea that you will be happier once you use this product, get this treatment done, get this hairstyle.

Some of the favourite aesthetics surrounding social media encompasses the minimalistic look. The Clean Girl aesthetic promotes an effortless and natural look, appearing fresh and glowy. It looks ‘put together’ without appearing that you have tried ‘too hard’. Think slicked-back buns, dewy/clear skin, and neutral outfits seen on Molly-Mae, Sofia Richie, and Hailey Bieber.

Continuing the obsession on social media, the Messy Girl aesthetic is a chaotic response to the hyper-polished clean girl aesthetic. Think undone hair with smudged eyeliner, an effortless but edgy feel, and being carefree. Characters such as Serena Van der Woodsen, who has her graduation tassel in her hair, and model Kate Moss encompass the

‘vibes’ of this aesthetic.

Aesthetics tend to be seen not only through our clothes and makeup but also in our living spaces and lifestyles and tend to encompass our favourite aesthetics and trends. Mainly seen as minimalism vs maximalism, all aesthetics shift names but, at their core, stay the same. Scandinavian minimalism encompasses a design rooted in simplicity, functionality, and elegance. Originating in Nordic countries, a neutral palette with a ‘timeless’ approach mirrors the quiet luxury of the old money. On the other side of this spectrum is Boho Maximalism, cosy chaos, a bold aesthetic that combines the earthy bohemian and layered energy that thrives upon in maximalism. An embracing of colour and texture – a revival of retro nostalgia and rise in the upcycling movement.

However, like all obsessions, there will never be satisfaction; just as media evolves, our trends do, creating a fragile cycle of rejection and reinvention. All it takes is for Hailey Bieber to post her nails; we are obsessed with a ‘clean’ look. Then, the next day, Megan Fox poses on the red carpet, creating a shift towards a grunge icon. Just as aesthetics evolve, audiences do as well; there is a constant replacement of aesthetics on us when choosing aesthetics.

But why does our obsession run so deep? What is it about choosing an aesthetic that seems to dictate so much of our appearances and lifestyles? Why do we centre our habits and personalities around an aesthetic while preaching for individuality?

A separation is created, that someone can only be simplistic or chaotic, simple or bold, elegant or free-spirited. These aesthetics segregate people and individuals, forcing someone to dive into a lifestyle and entirely forget the complexities of individuality. Where we can be chaotic and simple in the same breath. The rigid nature of these aesthetics creates an extreme that many love but is dictating so much of our lives.

This obsession has always been at the forefront of social media, creating the next ‘it’ girl depending on the next best celebrity, show, or movie. This cycle continues to evolve and re-invent itself to occupy people’s minds. The question is, are we able to break from this obsessive cycle, or are we destined to keep chasing the next aesthetic?