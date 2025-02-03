Why Severance Should Be The Next Show You Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the course of the winter break, I needed to fill my free time and so naturally I

searched for a new show to binge-watch. I had heard that season two of Severance

was being released in the new year and so I decided to sit down and watch the first

season. I feel like Severance is a fairly niche show because it is on the Apple Tv+

streaming platform, which is not as well-known as other services, however, for those

in the know Apple Tv+ has consistently been making some really great shows.

Hopefully, they begin to do more to promote the content on this platform to a wider

audience because they have the potential for a real hit show with Severance.



Severance is a futuristic series fundamentally built on the idea of a person being able

to lead two separate lives at work and home: playing on the extremes of a work-life

balance. It is directed by Ben Stiller and stars some great actors like Adam Scott and

Patricia Arquette. Though the premise of the show is futuristic, the characters,

themes and social commentary ground it in reality and it is also just a thrilling,

sometimes confusing, but overall entertaining watch. While I have explained the

general basis of the show, it is only from watching it that you can learn the depth of

the narrative and become completely engrossed in the character’s lives.

The show does centre around people who have undergone the severance

procedure, but in a wider context it provides a commentary on the dangers of

capitalism and a surveillance state. The ‘villain’ of the show is Lumon , a company

that has grown so large in this world that it seems to penetrate every aspect of the

characters lives; it is not just their workplace, it is also the houses they live in, the

clothes they wear, and with the severance procedure, their entire minds and bodies.

In this regard, the show appears to be making comments on the dangers of

advancement in technology, and the issues that arise when one entity is given so

much power that they are able to manipulate and control people without them even

realising. Furthermore, the show covers themes of surveillance, both known and

unknown, which ties into the company’s ability to control people, but could also

reflect the impact of social media and how difficult it has become for things to remain

private when everyone has a camera and a connection to the world in their pocket.



Privacy has become a massive issue in the last few years, and even more recently

with the brief TikTok ban in the USA, people are becoming very paranoid about

having their information stolen through the use of technology. Severance does a

great job of exploring these real-life fears and provides a good message that none of

these large corporations, no matter who they are or what country they originate from,

should be able to access your personal information.



The political commentary in the show is important and well-executed, but Severance

also manages to be entertaining and incredibly addictive. Every episode shares

insights into this weird world that Dan Erickson has created, but you also leave each

episode with twenty more questions that you did not have originally which makes it

even more fun to watch. From this, it has garnered a great community online who all