Why Lucy and Stephen couldn’t let go : the psychology behind ‘Tell Me Lies’ most toxic relationship

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Some relationships don’t end when they should. They persist, following the same destructive

path until there’s nothing left to fight for. In Tell Me Lies , Stephen and Lucy’s relationship

embody this cycle of emotional entrapment and trauma bonding. Beginning in Lucy’s

freshman year of college, their intense connection becomes quickly troubling as the series

progresses. Watching their inevitably doomed relationship unfold prompts a central question:

Why couldn’t Stephen and Lucy let go of each other – even years later?

Within the show, Stephen’s attachment to Lucy was not rooted in affection, but in control.

From the very beginning of the show, the audience is made aware of Stephen’s controlling

presence. In one of their earliest interactions, Stephen corners Lucy at a party in an overtly

intimidating manner. Through this, Stephen establishes a power imbalance even before their

relationship has begun. While Lucy is clearly uncomfortable, Stephen pushes boundaries,

setting the tone for their dynamic.

As the series progresses, his behaviour towards Lucy mirrors a reward-and-punishment

system. He will provide her with validation before abruptly withdrawing it. His manipulation

sends Lucy on an emotional roller coaster, never knowing what she’s going to expect from

the relationship. In Stephen’s eyes, Lucy is not a partner. She’s a tool, something he can use

to satisfy his need for dominance. Ultimately, his attachment to her was not driven by love,

but by a desire to control, manipulate, and maintain the upper hand.

While Stephen’s behaviour is rooted in control, Lucy’s attachment is driven by emotional

dependence. In Tell Me Lies, Lucy becomes increasingly reliant on his validation, gradually

losing her sense of self in the process. Despite the instability of their relationship, Lucy

repeatedly returns to Stephen, convincing herself that the worst is behind them. This is made

clear at the start of season three, where she tells her best friend Bree that she “really feel like

things will be different this time”. Her thinking process highlights how emotional dependence

overrides logic in these types of relationship. Despite being shown countless times that

Stephen will not change, Lucy continues to believe the worst is behind them. This tendency

to hold out hope for people who will never change is unfortunately a reality for toxic

relationships.

Stephen’s controlling nature and Lucy’s co-dependence work together to create an ideal

environment for destruction. The Creator of Tell Me Lies, Megan Oppenheimer, described

Lucy and Stephen as “each other’s kryptonite”, emphasizing the destructive nature of their

bond. The intensity of their connection ultimately makes it impossible for them to fully

escape each other’s lives. This is especially evident in the flash-forwards to Bree and Evan’s

weddings, where their attempts to get each other’s attention suggest that their relationship has

not completed it’s course. Having formed this bond in some of the most formative years of

their life, Lucy and Stephen become trapped in a cycle of toxicity and imbalance. It displays

that even if a relationship has ended, there remains an attachment that draws them back

together.

Only in the final episode of Tell Me Lies do we see what appears to be some sort of

conclusion for the pair. Stephen convinces Lucy to leave the wedding with him, pulling her

back into his orbit, only to abandon her on the side of the road hours later. This moment

encapsulates the core of their relationship : a cycle of validation followed by abrupt

withdrawal. However, this time, the break seems to be permanent. This is the end of the pair’s

turbulent romance – but, naturally, it is on Stephen’s terms. Even in their final moments,

Stephen remains in control, deciding the course of their relationship. While this moment

provided a sense of relief for the viewers, it also raises an interesting question : Is this the end

of the cycle, or will it simply resurface in future relationships. In the end, they may have let

go of each other physically, but psychologically they have inflicted damage that neither of

them will be able to escape.