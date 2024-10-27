The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Now that we’re kind of halfway through the Spooky Season, you may be wondering: is there

any classic Halloween film I haven’t watched?

From Hocus Pocus to The Nightmare Before Christmas, passing through Coraline,

Beetlejuice, and any other Tim Burton or Henry Selick film you can think of, October is the

month of rewatching films that may not necessarily be horror, but certainly bring a bit of

comfort with their creepy, obscure, and magical aura. So then, if you’re feeling adventurous,

I’ll give you my top recommendation for a Halloween movie that fits into the category of ‘not

horror, but spooky-season-themed’.

Donnie Darko has a place in my heart for mainly three reasons:

I love October and Halloween I love time-traveling tales I love its soundtrack

Now, let’s expand on these points.

Donnie Darko is a troubled teenager whose life changes abruptly when he avoids death

accidentally by sleepwalking out of his house on a night that an airplane engine falls from the

sky directly into his bedroom. On the night of the sleepwalking, he meets Frank, a man in a

rabbit costume who tells him the world is going to end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and

12 seconds, which would be, the night of October 31 st .



Frank continues to present himself to Donnie, providing him advice – sometimes bizarre –

about what he must do to prevent the end of the world. A series of strange and seemingly

unrelated events is then unleashed upon the town throughout the course of October, all of

them provoked by Frank and his influence in Donnie’s decisions, who is not fully conscious

or aware of the meaning behind the man in the rabbit costume.



In one of the talks with Frank, he asks Donnie: ‘do you believe in time travel?’, which sparks

him with curiosity and leads him to ask his Physics professor about the topic. He hands

Donnie a book called ‘The Philosophy of Time Travel’, written by local crazy-old-woman

Roberta Sparrow, who lives in town and is constantly checking her mailbox – only to always

find it empty.



The movie also has strong female characters , whom I love and relate to: Gretchen, the new

girl in town, who despite her difficult past is in a constant search for beauty in the world that

surrounds her, and Karen, a Literature teacher in Donnie’s high school, who challenges the

school’s directives and their conservative points of view by teaching her students through

books that destruction is a form of creation.

To avoid any spoilers, I will tell simply tell you the following: the movie ends in the night of

Halloween, at a house party in Donnie’s place, and it is upon the ending that you will be

asking yourself questions such as: wait, what happened? What did I just watch?

Donnie Darko is a film that you may need to watch twice or thrice to make up your mind

about what you think is the answer. Depending on how you look at it, you can choose to

believe it’s time travel, or you can choose to believe it was all in Donnie’s mind – but no

matter what you think about, it will always be a bit confusing.



Unrelated to the plot, t he movie has an outstanding soundtrack , featuring Tears for Fears,

Joy Division, Duran Duran, Echo & the Bunnymen, among other artists who perfectly craft

the vibe of dark, misty, cold October evening in the late 80’s (and if that’s your vibe, you’re

one of my kind! <3)



If any of these points has caught your attention, I highly recommend you watch this film – I

think you will not regret it, and hopefully you will include it in your Halloween rewatch

repertory!