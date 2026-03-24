Why Do All the Good Queer Shows Keep Getting Cancelled? An Insight into cancelled queer media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Another queer show has been cancelled. Another fan base left confused…



Recently the popular queer dating show ‘I Kissed a Girl’ and its male variation have both

been cancelled with their new seasons airing this summer being their last. Despite

popularity with viewers, it was confirmed the shows cancellation was due to funding

challenges. This has left fans disappointed as it feels like queer shows that viewers genuinely

enjoyed are being forgotten about while straight dating shows are the norm.



This isn’t the only show that has been unduly cancelled, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, a

queer spin-off of The Ultimatum was announced that it would not be making another

season. Whilst the heterosexual version will continue to air. This is a pattern not a

coincidence. Both shows received widespread support, so their cancellation doesn’t make a

lot of sense. Budget cuts and failure enter Netflix’s top 10 were the disheartening

justifications for why they wouldn’t be continuing. The queer community is disappointed

especially when queer inclusive shows continually struggle to last beyond a couple of

seasons.



The problem is that queer media is being treated as disposable, even when it performs well.

It makes it so much more frustrating that these shows aren’t even failing.

A lot of them have strong fanbases, consistent engagement, and a lot of people actively

talking about them, especially on social media. They trend, they form communities, and

they build loyal fanbases that streaming platforms always claim to want. People become so

invested in these shows because the queer community get a fraction of representation in

the scale of dating shows. Even more of a small percentage for queer women who continue

to be underrepresented.



The explanation is almost always the same: budget



Honestly it begins to feel like a weak excuse when you look at shows that get renewed.

There are plenty of shows that are not better than the queer ones in question, but they are

constantly renewed. Like I am the first one to be begging my house to watch Love Island

with me every night but even I question how many more seasons are really worth it. The

ratings have been declining for some time, yet it come June (even winter now) there’s a new

season coming out.



It creates a pattern where queer media is given just enough space to exist, but not enough

to actually last.



I believe that’s where the real issue lies. It’s not just about the cancellations; it’s about the

lack of long-term investments. These shows aren’t really given the same chance to grow,

attract a wider audience, or to develop properly over time.

Instead, they are expected to gain attraction and prove themselves almost immediately. If

they don’t exceed expectations straight away, they get cancelled. For queer shows, it feels

like exceptional is the only way they can survive for more than one season.



Queer shows are often doing something a lot of mainstream media still doesn’t. They centre

queer characters as without making them side plots to fill an inclusivity tick-box. It shows

relationships, friendships, and identities that queer people are able to relate to. When these

storylines disappear it’s like queer life is being subtly removed from view.



It’s also the consistency. Representation isn’t just about having one show at a time. When

queer media is constantly being cancelled, it never gets a chance to be part of the norm. it

stays as something easy to overlook.



It also affects the kind of stories that are even being told in the first place. If creators are

aware that queer shows are less likely to last or perform well, they don’t want to take the

risk creating slow-burn narratives. Everything has to be impactful and intense to be ‘worth

it’.



When these shows get cancelled, it’s not just losing something in the moment that people

enjoyed. It narrows what is possible for the future of queer media.



It just feels like a setback to be honest.



Seeing yourself in a show, getting invested, watching it build and then it just goes. Not even

because people didn’t care but because these shows weren’t really seen as worth

continuing. The intention of representing queer communities is there but it gets taken away

before it can actually mean something.