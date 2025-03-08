Why Buffy the Vampire Slayer Remains a Timeless Feminist Icon

It was announced earlier this month that Sarah Michelle Geller’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer
has been slated for a reboot, with Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao at the helm. Almost 30
years after it first hit screens, I wanted to explore what made this show so iconic and why it’s
still relevant in the 21 st century.
Although the show is based off a rather poor movie from several years prior of the same
name, Buffy the Vampire the Slayer, the TV series, is truly an era and even genre defining
series, delivering some super advanced themes for its time. Yes, the earlier seasons feature
a few crude outdated jokes which definitely wouldn’t pass today (mostly delivered by Xander,
who fortunately matures as the series progresses) and the occasional gendered stereotypes
which still persist in media today. However, Buffy firmly establishes itself as a distinctly
feminist show, featuring a strong, independent female lead who actively choses her own
pathway. Despite the patriarchal influence of Giles and the council of watchers who
frequently remind her of her destiny as the Slayer, Buffy symbolises a woman breaking free
from male control as she forges her own future. A message which remains as poignant
today as it was in the 90s.
As a TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer also completely defies genre entirely, seamlessly
blending horror elements of the supernatural creatures with the deeply emotional struggles
of a coming-of-age drama. It offers something for everyone, delivering thrilling action,
romance and heartfelt character development – all set to a killer soundtrack.
Willow’s journey is perhaps one of the most poignant and compelling arcs in the series. She
begins as a nerdy social outcast, later experiences a dark transformation as she dabbles
with the darker elements of witchcraft, which ultimately ends with a deeply moving
redemption arc which leads her with to self-acceptance at last. However, what makes her
journey even more significant is her role as one of the first prominent LGBTQ+ characters in
television. Although her relationship with Tara is introduced quite late in the series, Willow’s
relationship was ground-breaking for the time, pushing the boundaries of what was
acceptable in mainstream media during the 90s. Whilst it is a shame that the show didn’t
fully explore her bisexuality, in a day and age when TV still isn’t willing to fully embrace all
aspects of LGBTQ+ identity it was probably a step too far for the sensibilities of 90s
audiences. In spite of this, Willow and Tara’s relationship being featured so prominently in
the series clearly emphasises just how key these characters were in paving the way for
greater LGBTQ+ representation in modern television and film.
Buffy herself is also incredibly relatable, as she constantly struggles to balance her secret
supernatural life, with the everyday challenges of growing up. Between dealing with a mother
who doesn’t fully understand her, navigating complicated romantic relationships,
experiencing the trials and tribulations of her first love, and just trying to work hard get the
grades she needs at school, all whilst pursuing a social life, Buffy perfectly represents the
universal experience of being a young adult. This is something which I think resonates with
any young woman growing up, who has felt the pressure of juggling multiple responsibilities
all while trying to figure out exactly who we are.
For all those Vampire Diaries and Twilight fans, Angel is the original brooding vampire with a,
sometimes annoyingly, strong moral compass and an irresistible but forbidden draw to his
human love interest. I can say absolutely that characters like Edward Cullen and Stefan
Salvatore would not exist if Angel had not first, although maybe that could’ve been a
blessing in disguise. Anyone else find Stephan and Edward a little bit too self-pitying?
Unlike many female leads in more modern vampire series, like Elena Gilbert from Vampire
Diaries and Bella Swan from Twilight, who often rely too heavily on their supernatural
partners for protection in a tediously regressive way, Buffy stands out as a uniquely
independent and empowered protagonist. Week after week she kicks some serious
supernatural ass without needing a brooding male saviour, all whilst delivering some killer
funny one-liners. What’s truly surprising is that despite predating many of today’s
supernatural shows, Buffy the Vampire Slayer still remains super progressive in its portrayal
of female autonomy and empowerment, giving its characters a remarkable level of
independence which a lot of the supernatural shows I grew up with in the 2010’s didn’t even
achieve.
If you haven’t seen Buffy the Vampire Slayer yet, then what are you waiting for? Go watch it
immediately, I promise you won’t regret it especially if you’re a vamp lover like me!