Why Buffy the Vampire Slayer Remains a Timeless Feminist Icon

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.



It was announced earlier this month that Sarah Michelle Geller’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer

has been slated for a reboot, with Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao at the helm. Almost 30

years after it first hit screens, I wanted to explore what made this show so iconic and why it’s

still relevant in the 21 st century.



Although the show is based off a rather poor movie from several years prior of the same

name, Buffy the Vampire the Slayer, the TV series, is truly an era and even genre defining

series, delivering some super advanced themes for its time. Yes, the earlier seasons feature

a few crude outdated jokes which definitely wouldn’t pass today (mostly delivered by Xander,

who fortunately matures as the series progresses) and the occasional gendered stereotypes

which still persist in media today. However, Buffy firmly establishes itself as a distinctly

feminist show, featuring a strong, independent female lead who actively choses her own

pathway. Despite the patriarchal influence of Giles and the council of watchers who

frequently remind her of her destiny as the Slayer, Buffy symbolises a woman breaking free

from male control as she forges her own future. A message which remains as poignant

today as it was in the 90s.



As a TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer also completely defies genre entirely, seamlessly

blending horror elements of the supernatural creatures with the deeply emotional struggles

of a coming-of-age drama. It offers something for everyone, delivering thrilling action,

romance and heartfelt character development – all set to a killer soundtrack.

Willow’s journey is perhaps one of the most poignant and compelling arcs in the series. She

begins as a nerdy social outcast, later experiences a dark transformation as she dabbles

with the darker elements of witchcraft, which ultimately ends with a deeply moving

redemption arc which leads her with to self-acceptance at last. However, what makes her

journey even more significant is her role as one of the first prominent LGBTQ+ characters in

television. Although her relationship with Tara is introduced quite late in the series, Willow’s

relationship was ground-breaking for the time, pushing the boundaries of what was

acceptable in mainstream media during the 90s. Whilst it is a shame that the show didn’t

fully explore her bisexuality, in a day and age when TV still isn’t willing to fully embrace all

aspects of LGBTQ+ identity it was probably a step too far for the sensibilities of 90s

audiences. In spite of this, Willow and Tara’s relationship being featured so prominently in

the series clearly emphasises just how key these characters were in paving the way for

greater LGBTQ+ representation in modern television and film.



Buffy herself is also incredibly relatable, as she constantly struggles to balance her secret

supernatural life, with the everyday challenges of growing up. Between dealing with a mother

who doesn’t fully understand her, navigating complicated romantic relationships,

experiencing the trials and tribulations of her first love, and just trying to work hard get the

grades she needs at school, all whilst pursuing a social life, Buffy perfectly represents the

universal experience of being a young adult. This is something which I think resonates with

any young woman growing up, who has felt the pressure of juggling multiple responsibilities

all while trying to figure out exactly who we are.



For all those Vampire Diaries and Twilight fans, Angel is the original brooding vampire with a,

sometimes annoyingly, strong moral compass and an irresistible but forbidden draw to his

human love interest. I can say absolutely that characters like Edward Cullen and Stefan

Salvatore would not exist if Angel had not first, although maybe that could’ve been a

blessing in disguise. Anyone else find Stephan and Edward a little bit too self-pitying?

Unlike many female leads in more modern vampire series, like Elena Gilbert from Vampire

Diaries and Bella Swan from Twilight, who often rely too heavily on their supernatural

partners for protection in a tediously regressive way, Buffy stands out as a uniquely

independent and empowered protagonist. Week after week she kicks some serious

supernatural ass without needing a brooding male saviour, all whilst delivering some killer

funny one-liners. What’s truly surprising is that despite predating many of today’s

supernatural shows, Buffy the Vampire Slayer still remains super progressive in its portrayal

of female autonomy and empowerment, giving its characters a remarkable level of

independence which a lot of the supernatural shows I grew up with in the 2010’s didn’t even

achieve.



If you haven’t seen Buffy the Vampire Slayer yet, then what are you waiting for? Go watch it

immediately, I promise you won’t regret it especially if you’re a vamp lover like me!