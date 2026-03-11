Why Brooke Hyland’s wedding has fans reflecting on the Dance Moms era

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many of us watching Dance Moms growing up was practically a ritual. Week

after week, waiting for the next pyramid placements, group dance, and the constant

drama at the Abby Lee Dance Company. From the original dancers there was

Brooke Hyland, the quiet, sometimes unbothered, oldest girl who always seemed

torn between her passion for dance and all the chaos that came with it. Now, more

than a decade after the show first came on our screens, seeing Brooke walk down

the aisle felt weirdly emotional for fans who grew up watching her. Her wedding

didn’t just seem like any other influencers, it felt like a bittersweet reminder of how

much time has actually passed since the beginning of Dance Moms, and how the

dancers aren’t the only ones that have grown up.



One of the reasons Brooke stood out to viewers of Dance Moms was that she often

seemed notably different to the younger teammates. As the oldest member of the

team Brooke always appeared as unenthusiastic about the dances and unbothered

by all the drama that unfolded. Many of the younger dancers were fully involved in

the experience and excitement of competitive dancing, but Brooke often came

across as having done it for years was bored and wanted to live a more ‘normal’

teenage life.



Looking back, this is what made her so memorable and a fan favourite. Her dry

sense of humour, sarcasm, and visible lack of care during rehearsals or when being

shouted at made her feel more real compared to reality shows nowadays. Even

though reality tv is never completely real, Brooke showed a pretty accurate

representation of a teenage girl. A time when things like going shopping and hanging

out with friends are the most important things ever.



In a lot of ways, she became an early, raw example of being burnt-out, something

much more recognised now. Even in the early shows, it was very clear that the

expectations placed on the dancers and the environment they were in was intense.

Brookes slight defiance and lack of enthusiasm reflected the insane pressure they

were put under.

More than ten years after Dance Moms first aired, it may be slightly surprising that

fans are still so invested in the lives of the original members. But for a lot of viewers,

the show aired during a very formative time. I know for me this is true. What was

meant to be a mini docu-series ended up becoming one of the most iconic shows of

the 2010’s with clips, quotes and dramatic moments continuing to circulate online

way after the show ended.



Because the dancers were so young when they started out on the show, fans didn’t

just watch them perform but also watched them grow up. Over the years, there have

been graduations, careers, relationships all being followed on social media, creating

a long -term familiarity like seeing what a friend you knew years ago is up to.

This all helps explain why big moments like Brooke’s wedding still gain attention

years later. It isn’t necessarily about the event itself, but about the contrast between

her wedding and the environment she grew up in on the show. Dance Moms thrived

off the intense pressure, constant criticism, and very public conflict, and Brooke was

often at the centre of this. Looking back now, being older it is difficult to watch

someone so young experiencing so much drama and criticism. Seeing her married

and seemingly settled into a more normal adult life with others from the show

supporting her doesn’t take away from what they all went through, but it does offer a

happy ending to the story us fans watched unfold years ago.



In the end, the reaction to Brooke Hyland’s wedding says less about celebrity culture

and more about the longevity of shows like Dance Moms. What once was a dramatic

reality show has slowly turned into a time capsule of the early 2010’s. Seeing Brooke

reach a milestone like marriage highlights how much time has passed since the

beginning. for the fans, it’s not just about reliving the show’s drama (well partly), but

about acknowledging the different stages of life both the cast and the audience have

entered.