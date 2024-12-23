Why Are We Searching for a Nostalgic Christmas?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

I think we can all agree that the Christmas period just doesn’t feel like it used to when we were young – but why is that? Of course, the whole Christmas experience is bound to change as we get older, have our own responsibilities and are hit with the realities of adult life, and it seems that this means that the magic of Christmas has been lost. It would be amazing if Christmas time hadn’t lost its excitement, especially as an adult. Christmas would remain something to look forward to, but now you probably see it as just another time of the year, being consumed with deadlines, or having to deal with annoying family members who you’d rather not see.

Recently, as i’ve been scrolling through TikTok, i’ve noticed a rise in the number of videos romanticising Christmas, whether this be people putting up their tree, decorating their houses, or taste-testing new food items from supermarket. For me, this has certainly made me feel more excited for Christmas. Although everyone’s experience and feelings towards Christmas differ, and not everyone enjoys it, it is nice to have something to look forward to amidst uni stress. It seems that this time of year brings with it so many fun activities which can spice up the somewhat monotonous feel of life during winter.

Pretty much every city has a Christmas market, and with these brings many activities and fun things to look at, such as ice skating rinks and stalls selling every variety of sweets and chocolates! Although these things do cost money, the markets themselves are usually free, and so you can have a little stroll through and just have a look to get into the festive spirit! Festive baking is also a classic Christmas activity and something which you can do on your own or with your friends, and is a perfect excuse to bake a sweet treat, whether it is actually festive or not. This year, my friends and I have thoroughly loved going to local carol services, and there were so many held in Nottingham/Lenton – you don’t have to be religious or be a member of that church, and everyone there was so welcoming, and it was the perfect nostalgic activity to do and made us all feel very festive and like we did when we were younger!

The recent rise in people trying to feel like they did when they were younger towards Christmas shows that people want to escape the realities of adult life, and feel some excitement and peacefulness towards the festive period. All anyone wants is to just have a break from life, and Christmas is the perfect excuse to do so – I, for one, am just excited to get away from Uni and relax, and getting to do this with my family and friends, and enjoy some festive activities at the same time is a lovely bonus! We’re searching for that nostalgic Christmas because we want to escape life, and it’s so important to have a break from this, so go and enjoy a rest and some fun, whether this is Christmas related or not!