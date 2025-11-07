WHO ARE GEN Z AND ARE WE A DIVIDED GENERATION?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, there has been a societal fascination with how Generation Alpha (widely defined as those born after 2010) are growing up with surrounded with technology, from social media to AI, and how this will affect their development. This has led to a wider discussion about generational differences, with the oldest generation of Baby Boomers (1946 – 1964) being stereotyped as intolerant and out of touch, and Generation Z (generally seen as those born from 1997 till 2012) being seen to be far more likely to struggle with mental health, but also to be more progressive and open-minded.

Gen Z are perceived as being more open in many ways, from the way they discuss mental health to the way they approach social issues. Gen Z are more likely to be left-leaning politically, and recent studies have found that around 30% of Gen Z identify as LGBTQ+. However, due to the existence of modern technology, Gen Z is also the first generation to grow up with widespread access to social media and the internet. To some extent this demarcates Gen Z from the generations that came before it, as whilst – for example – Boomers and Gen X have gone through vastly different events, the internet has completely changed the face of society and social interaction. From the way we interact with our friends, but the way we date, spend our free time and express ourselves, technology has been crucial. However, interestingly, as much criticism as the newer generations get for being too dependent on technology, arguably they have an advantage over older generations because they know how to be more discerning when it comes to using it. Like it or not, technology is now extremely prevalent in everyone’s lives, no matter what generation they grew up in.

These rapid advances in technology have also led to Gen Z being a more fractured generation. Those born in 1997 who are in their late twenties currently have had an extremely different childhood and adolescence compared with the current teens born in the early 2010s. For example, even between those who grew up with technology, the platforms being used are constantly changing. A 2024 study found that a quarter of those aged 18 to 34 will never answer the phone, showing a preference for texting from both millennials and Gen Z. However, even within Gen Z, communication varies vastly dependent on age. Whilst the differences within generations could be seen to some extent previously, the older and younger Gen Z have now effectively had entirely different technological upbringings, fostering disconnect even between each other. This is also partially due to the COVID-19 impacting everyone at varying times, with those in primary, secondary, or further education/work during lockdown all having vastly different experiences to each other. This therefore causes Gen Z to have to vastly individualised experiences dependent on what age people began using social media or lived through the pandemic. This leads to a divided generation, which therefore finds it harder to relate to those only a few years above or below both in terms of friendships and romance. Despite this, Gen Z are hyper-connected in the virtual sphere, with the average Gen Z sending 100-110 texts per day. This means that we are a generation intensely connected online, but also extremely disconnected from others in real life even within our own generation, which could explain the high rates of mental health issues and loneliness.

… And with Generation Beta already beginning, with those born from 1 January 2025 belonging to this seemingly futuristic generation, what unique struggles might they face?