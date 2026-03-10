What is going on with all these books to big screen adaptations?

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok, Instagram or even X lately, you might have noticed
something. It feels like every book you’ve ever loved, liked or even heard of is getting
that big-screen treatment. From seemingly every Colleen Hoover book EVER to
Percy Jackson to the recent release of The Housemaid, and now the upcoming Boys
of Tommen TV show that has just been announced to be in the works, it seems like
Hollywood cannot get enough of page-to-screen adaptations.
But as exciting as it is to see our favourite stories come to life, we must ask. Are we
asking too much of these adaptations? And are they starting to take over original
storytelling? Are all these shows really needed or is just reading the book enough?
The Boom of Book-Based Adaptations
There is a reason Hollywood loves adapting books, they have been doing it for
decades with all types of texts from every era. A story that already has millions of
readers is practically a guarantee that people will show up at theatres or click play on
streaming platforms. But it’s not only the classical literature retellings that are taking
over cinema, but there is also a rise in seeing everything from steamy contemporary
romances like Off Campus and Heated Rivalry to epic adventures like Percy
Jackson. And with announcement of new adaptations like Boys of Tommen coming
with Prime UK, it is clear the trend is not slowing down anytime soon.
But popularity does not automatically equal quality. With so many adaptations in
production, it is hard for each one to do justice to the original story and what we as
readers imagined.
Why Accuracy is Important and The Impact on the Original Works
One of the biggest debates among fans is faithfulness. How much can an adaptation
change before it stops feeling like the story you fell in love with? Percy Jackson, for
instance, faced waves of criticism over character adjustments and plot shifts. Rick
Riordan himself said he was going to make changes to the plot but even small
changes, like renaming a scene or condensing a subplot, can make die-hard readers
bristle on the accuracy.
On the other hand, some changes are necessary to fit a book into a two-hour movie
or a ten-episode series. The challenge lies in striking a balance between creativity
and respect for the source material, and not all adaptations manage it gracefully.
A bigger concern might be the effect on the books themselves. Are adaptations
enhancing the reading experience, or are they changing the way we imagine the
stories? For many, seeing a book adapted into a movie or series can be magical,
offering visuals that bring characters and settings to life. But for others, it can feel like
Hollywood is taking over their imagination, replacing the mental images they built
while reading.
Moreover, with so much attention on adaptations, original screenplays sometimes
get pushed to the side. Stories created from scratch without the safety net of an
existing fanbase might struggle to get the recognition they deserve.
The beauty of books come in the tiny details we read, the internal monologues of
characters, the little focuses that TV simply cannot replicate. We tend to lose this
with Big Screen adaptations.
Casting Controversies and Diversity Debates
Then there is casting. In an era where inclusivity matters more than ever, fans are
quick to weigh in on racial representation. Some argue adaptations over-diversify,
while others celebrate seeing more inclusive casting on screen as they feel
represented in their favourite books. Either way, the tension is real. When a beloved
character does not match the image fans had in their minds or their race is changed,
it can spark major backlash online.
This raises a bigger question. Should adaptations stick to the original vision, or is it
okay to modernize and diversify? There is no easy answer, but it is clear these
debates are now become an integral part of the adaptation experience.
So, Are They Necessary?
Book-to-screen adaptations are not inherently bad. They can introduce new
audiences to incredible stories; spark renewed interest in reading and create cultural
moments that last. But the sheer volume of adaptations raises questions about
originality in Hollywood. Are we seeing films and shows because they are creatively
compelling or simply because a book sold millions of copies?
Adaptations let us see our favourite stories in new ways, but as fans, it is worth
asking. Are we trading imagination for spectacle? And at what cost to the books, the
storytellers, and the original screenplays we might never see?