What is going on with all these books to big screen adaptations?

If you’ve scrolled through TikTok, Instagram or even X lately, you might have noticed

something. It feels like every book you’ve ever loved, liked or even heard of is getting

that big-screen treatment. From seemingly every Colleen Hoover book EVER to

Percy Jackson to the recent release of The Housemaid, and now the upcoming Boys

of Tommen TV show that has just been announced to be in the works, it seems like

Hollywood cannot get enough of page-to-screen adaptations.



But as exciting as it is to see our favourite stories come to life, we must ask. Are we

asking too much of these adaptations? And are they starting to take over original

storytelling? Are all these shows really needed or is just reading the book enough?



The Boom of Book-Based Adaptations

There is a reason Hollywood loves adapting books, they have been doing it for

decades with all types of texts from every era. A story that already has millions of

readers is practically a guarantee that people will show up at theatres or click play on

streaming platforms. But it’s not only the classical literature retellings that are taking

over cinema, but there is also a rise in seeing everything from steamy contemporary

romances like Off Campus and Heated Rivalry to epic adventures like Percy

Jackson. And with announcement of new adaptations like Boys of Tommen coming

with Prime UK, it is clear the trend is not slowing down anytime soon.



But popularity does not automatically equal quality. With so many adaptations in

production, it is hard for each one to do justice to the original story and what we as

readers imagined.



Why Accuracy is Important and The Impact on the Original Works

One of the biggest debates among fans is faithfulness. How much can an adaptation

change before it stops feeling like the story you fell in love with? Percy Jackson, for

instance, faced waves of criticism over character adjustments and plot shifts. Rick

Riordan himself said he was going to make changes to the plot but even small

changes, like renaming a scene or condensing a subplot, can make die-hard readers

bristle on the accuracy.



On the other hand, some changes are necessary to fit a book into a two-hour movie

or a ten-episode series. The challenge lies in striking a balance between creativity

and respect for the source material, and not all adaptations manage it gracefully.

A bigger concern might be the effect on the books themselves. Are adaptations

enhancing the reading experience, or are they changing the way we imagine the

stories? For many, seeing a book adapted into a movie or series can be magical,

offering visuals that bring characters and settings to life. But for others, it can feel like

Hollywood is taking over their imagination, replacing the mental images they built

while reading.

Moreover, with so much attention on adaptations, original screenplays sometimes

get pushed to the side. Stories created from scratch without the safety net of an

existing fanbase might struggle to get the recognition they deserve.

The beauty of books come in the tiny details we read, the internal monologues of

characters, the little focuses that TV simply cannot replicate. We tend to lose this

with Big Screen adaptations.



Casting Controversies and Diversity Debates

Then there is casting. In an era where inclusivity matters more than ever, fans are

quick to weigh in on racial representation. Some argue adaptations over-diversify,

while others celebrate seeing more inclusive casting on screen as they feel

represented in their favourite books. Either way, the tension is real. When a beloved

character does not match the image fans had in their minds or their race is changed,

it can spark major backlash online.



This raises a bigger question. Should adaptations stick to the original vision, or is it

okay to modernize and diversify? There is no easy answer, but it is clear these

debates are now become an integral part of the adaptation experience.



So, Are They Necessary?

Book-to-screen adaptations are not inherently bad. They can introduce new

audiences to incredible stories; spark renewed interest in reading and create cultural

moments that last. But the sheer volume of adaptations raises questions about

originality in Hollywood. Are we seeing films and shows because they are creatively

compelling or simply because a book sold millions of copies?



Adaptations let us see our favourite stories in new ways, but as fans, it is worth

asking. Are we trading imagination for spectacle? And at what cost to the books, the

storytellers, and the original screenplays we might never see?