What does it mean to be a modern day ‘It-Girl’

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.



She’s got influence but isn’t an influencer. She never looks a mess, yet seems to put in minimal

effort. She is a model, DJ and student all at the same time. She has ‘it’, but what is ‘it’? She’s an ‘it

girl’. Arguably one of the highest complements one can achieve, but what does it take to achieve ‘it-

girl’ status? The age-old term has been used to describe women since the early 20 th century, but as

time progresses, what dies it mean to be considered an ‘it-girl’? The Wikipedia definition suggests

she’s an attractive young woman who is perceived to have both sex appeal and an engaging

personality. But, there’s no doubt it takes more than this to be considered an ‘it-girl’. According to

Patrick McMullan , a nightlife photographer in the New York scene, ‘she is someone everyone is

drawn to- someone people want to gossip about’. Men want to date her, and women want to be

her.



In the new-age of social media and influencers, the lines have become somewhat blurry in defining

who makes the cut as an ‘it girl’. With so many people boasting hundreds of thousands of followers,

it seems everywhere you look there is a new and emerging it-girl, but it really isn’t that simple. It-

girls need to have something different about them, a certain level of obscurity that sets them apart

from the rest of the crowd. In the words of actress Hari Nef , it-girl-ness is an “ineffable quality” , you

either have it or you don’t. Some qualities remain true for it-girls across time, she’s attractive, but

not deemed to be overly sexual. She’s a presenter, a DJ, a model, a muse and a moment. She always

seems to be following her passion as a career, for example in art galleries or fashion design. It’s rare

that an it-girl would be a teacher or a nurse. Although there are undeniable problems with this fact,

there’s a simple explanation. She is who everyone wishes they could be, people look up to her and

idolise her. She has what everyone wants, yet few manage to achieve.