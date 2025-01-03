This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

From an early age we are taught about New Year’s resolutions, and teachers would ask the class to write their goals down on a piece of paper. In most cases these pieces of paper were tossed into my bag and forgotten about for the rest of the year. It can be quite difficult to make these goals a reality, especially if you don’t know where to start. Visual reminders allow you to keep track of your aims throughout the year, and you can create personal goals for yourself. Podcast hosts and TikTok creators have shared their experience with making vision boards for 2025, and it’s a great activity to organise with friends. It gives you the chance to share future plans with your close friends, and sip wine at the same time.

Here’s my guide for making vision boards:

Step one: If you struggle to find inspiration, then Pinterest is the best place to look for any ideas. The app allows you to expand on your searches, and you can save photos that relate to your personal vision board. These goals can be travel, lifestyle or career related. There are so many amazing photos on Pinterest that will help you narrow down your 2025 goalsand shape your ideas. You might end up scrolling for a while but all of this is well-spent time. Make sure to find photos that correlate with your dreams and aspiration.

Step two: Gather all of the materials that you want to use for your vision board, and you can be as creative as you want. There are amazing deals on canvases at Hobbycraft, and they tend to vary in size. I used an old cardboard box from an online order to form the base of my vision board, and it works just the same. There are a number of apps that you can use to print off photos and quotations from your favourite books, films and tv shows. Fashion gurus might want to take cut outs from Vogue or ELLE magazines to inspire their spring wardrobe.

Step three: Once you’ve completed these previous steps you can begin organising your photos. These photos can be arranged in numerous ways, and you might want to create a vision board that represents each season. A summer vision board gives you something to look forward to in the colder months. There’s no limit to the number of photos you can include on your board. Make sure to keep any additional photos in a safe location, and you can always adjust your vision board throughout the year. Place your finished vision board in an area of your bedroom that you’re likely to see on a daily basis.

For some people vision boards act as a form of manifestation, and will motivate you to take on additional tasks. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t made one of these boards before, it’s an activity for everybody to take part in.

Planning your goals for 2025:

In order to plan your future goals its important to reflect on the previous year, and make note of any achievements you’ve made. There’s no right or wrong answer. You can create a bullet point list of things you’d like to improve in your everyday life. This is a fantastic opportunity for university students to consider what their next steps might be after graduation. It also applies to students who are beginning their academic journey, and want to plan out their days in advance. These goals can be for the short or long-term.

One of my favourite activities for the start of a new year is to establish what my Goodreads challenge will be. I’ll admit that my reading challenges have been quite optimistic in recent years, but I intend to meet this goal by the end of 2025. Other goals include making regular trips to the gym, planning a dream holiday and preparing meals in advance. Making small adjustments to your daily routine can be very beneficial, and place you in a positive mindset for the rest of the year. Treat yourself to something special after every accomplishment.

If you’re unsure of what your next girl’s night should be, why not host a vision board evening!