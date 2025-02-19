Viral TikTok Products and Their Lack of Research

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

When it comes to skincare, I prefer to keep things as simple as possible. I’m not an expert in

dermatology, but it makes sense to me that the only things I really need are cleanser, moisturizer, and

sunscreen. Everything else is extra.

That being said, “extra” things can actually be quite useful. I have started using a hyaluronic acid serum

that made my skin glow, and certain products, such as retinol, have been researched for years, effectively

proving that they contribute to reducing or preventing wrinkles. Good for them!

Now, what about the things that haven’t been researched? Social media influencers sometimes portray

seemingly unachievable or super-complex skincare routines that make me wonder: does one really need

all those products and tools? Should I be taping my face too? Are those patches really doing anything or

is it merely for the aesthetic?

There are many questionable skincare techniques that I could talk about, but there is one that recently

caught my attention. The Medicube AGE-R Booster-Pro , Korea’s number 1 beauty device (as stated on

their website), has rapidly become a must-have for skincare enthusiasts. What does it do, exactly? Well,

eh. That’s the thing. Does it really do anything?

Well, this £350 product does the following:

Transforms your skin into GLASS GLOW SKIN

Combines the latest skincare technology: electroporation, microcurrent, EMS, electric needles,

LED and sonic vibration

LED and sonic vibration Improves skincare product absorption, enhanced radiance, elasticity care, facial contouring, and

pore care

It sounds miraculous. And something I’ve learned is that, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. For the sake of science, I would have preferred to test it on myself and document the results, but I’m not willing to spend that kind of money on a miraculous tool that may or may not actually do something. Therefore, I decided to do a brief literature review on these technologies that the tool has incorporated into a single device and determine if it was worth buying. To be fair, I’d buy it just because it’s pink and cute – but I’m trying to be more sceptical about these things. What can I say? I’m a simple girl.

Anyway, my opinion is the following: if this specific product has not been thoroughly tested and

researched, I will not be a testing subject myself. Reading through Medicube’s site, it had a section called

“clinical test”. Fair enough, I thought. I clicked on the section to expand it, and it cleverly says:

pore care It sounds miraculous. For the sake of science, I would have preferred to test it on myself and document the results, but I’m not willing to spend that kind of money on a miraculous tool that may or may not actually do something. Therefore, I decided to do a brief literature review on these technologies that the tool has incorporated into a single device and determine if it was worth buying. To be fair, I’d buy it just because it’s pink and cute – but I’m trying to be more sceptical about these things. What can I say? I’m a simple girl. Anyway, my opinion is the following: if this specific product has not been thoroughly tested and researched, I will not be a testing subject myself. Reading through Medicube’s site, it had a section called “clinical test”. Fair enough, I thought. I clicked on the section to expand it, and it cleverly says: Skin Permeability: improved by 785%

Skin Radiance: improved by 11.4% after 2 weeks of use

Discoloration: improved by 1.98% after 4 weeks of use

Skin tone: improved by 1.8% after 4 weeks of use

Hydratation: improved by 1.73% after 2 weeks of use

Among additional values.

A list of percentages doesn’t really tell us anything (especially since no reference values or scales were

provided, one may raise the question: improved in respect to what?). So I followed the rabbit hole:

besides this list of statistics, another link within the Medicube site takes you to various scientific papers:

some of them unrelated to the specific product and more related to the techniques it uses. Another report,

issued by the Global Institute of Dermatological Sciences, evaluates the effectiveness of the AGE-R

Booster by testing the product on a pool of 22 women from 20 to 60 years. However, the “Global Institute of Dermatological Science”, is the name of Medicube’s own Research & Development department… which is misleading, to say the least.

Disregarding this questionable practice, I wondered if there were any studies that backed up similar

techniques, such as electroporation for dermal absorption (which is the main thing that the AGE-R is

meant to do). The results were confusing, at least for me.

To summarize, electroporation is a method that has been around for more than 10 years, and other (not

Medicube’s) researchers have claimed that it is safe for non-invasive drug delivery and as a permeation

enhancer, promoting drug permeation by high voltage and short duration pulses (Kis, et. al). This

technique has the potential for sustained and controlled drug release (Denet, Vanbever, Preat), however,

these studies have been focused on the permeation of drugs that you need inside of your body, and not

much research on skincare products under electroporation has been performed.

Typical skincare products are formulated and tested considering that they will only be absorbed up to a certain layer of the skin, but deeper absorption of these products has not been tested, and nothing would assure you that higher absorption equals better results. Additionally, due to the high voltage and constant use (as Medicube suggests using 1 to 3 times a day) it may cause damage to your skin or blood vessels – damage that is only a speculation, since no proper thorough testing has been done.

In conclusion, you can go through tons of research papers justifying why or why not certain techniques or

products should be used, but whenever something seems sketchy or too good, it is most likely not yet

ready to make those claims!

Although it is still too early to disqualify the Booster-Pro as a tool for improved skincare, it is also too early

to assure it does what it’s supposed to do. We’re still years behind in terms of research – and many

products that are pink-packaged and advertised as “miraculous” or “designed just for you”, are, in reality, a combination of things that kind of work, but not quite. If you’d like to give it a try, you’re not going to die from it – but you may face a big investment that will lead to the same results as if you only did your regular skincare routine.

Sources:

Myung Sun Choi (2022). A study to evaluate the effectiveness of ‘MEDICUBE AGE-R BOOSTER-H’ and

one other cosmetic product in the improvement of 2.5 mm dermal hydration, epidermal hydration, skin

brightness, skin volume, skin texture, dermal density, skin barrier function, skin elasticity, depressed skin

volume on five facial area (forehead, glabella, outer corner of eye, nasolabial, mouth corner), skin

sagging on facial (cheek) area, skin pores volume, the number of skin pores, and under-eye skin tone.

Global Institute of Dermatological Sciences, APR Corporation.

Kis, N. et. al. (2022). The effect of non-invasive dermal electroporation on skin barrier function and skin

permeation in combination with different dermal formulations. Journal of Drug Delivery Science and

Technology.

Denet, A. et. al. (2004). Skin electroporation for transdermal and topical delivery. Advanced Drug Delivery

Reviews.