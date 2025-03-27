This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

One of the most highly anticipated fantasy books for 2025 was Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros. There have been numerous Booktok reviews, podcast discussions, and YouTube videos about the third book in the Empyrean series. Fans of the Empyrean series have commented on the cliffhanger, and Violet Sorrengail’s character development. It seems that Rebecca Yarros has responded to criticism about the writing style of Iron Flame, and made changes in her latest book. If you’d like to get into the ‘romantasy’ genre, then I’d recommend reading Fourth Wing first. The seriesincorporates a lot of elements from the genre, and Rebecca Yarros delves deeper into the relationship between Violet Sorrengail and Xaden Riorson.

On the Waterstones website there is a section called ‘coming soon,’ and you can find a list of books being published this year. Most of these books are released in hardback first, and bestselling authors tend to have exclusive editions with bonus chapters. Another way to stay up to date with book announcements is through Goodreads.

Upcoming fantasy and romance books for 2025:

1. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins: The time has come for the second prequel in the Hunger Gamesseries to be released worldwide. The book will follow a young Haymitch Abernathy, and his experience in the second quarter quell. For the 50th Hunger Games, there were 48 tributes chosen during the reaping. Haymitch wants to spend his time with the girl he loves in District 12, but he’s aware that the odds are not in his favour after the reaping. Hunger Games fans will gain more information about the inner workings of Panem. There will be a film adaptation of Sunrise on the Reaping in November 2026.

Release date: 18 March 2025.

2. Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi: Fans of the Shatter Meseries will be pleased to know that there is a new spin-off series. Watch Me takes place ten years after the events of Imagine Me, and will follow the enemies to lovers romance between James Anderson and Rosabelle Wolff. Rosabelle Wolff is a trained assassin for the Reestablishment, and she has been given her own mission. The mission will lead Rosabelle straight to James Anderson, who wants to infiltrate Ark Island. This young adult book is perfect for fans of Lauren Roberts(author of Powerless), and there will be plenty of action.

Release date: 15 April 2025.

3. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry: The author of Beach Read and Book Lovers is known for releasing a new contemporary romance book each April. As expected Emily Henry has another book coming out this year, and it will be a popular choice in the summer. The main character Alice Scott works as a journalist, and she has been given a once in a lifetime opportunity. Everything seems to be going well for Alice Scott, until she comes face to face with Pulitzer-prize winner Hayden Anderson. Both of these characters want to write about the life of secluded heiress Margaret Ives and her famous family. Margaret Ives has a lot in store for Alice Scott and Hayden Anderson, and she will be the one to make the final decision.

Release date: 22 April 2025.

4. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid: Since the publication of Carrie Soto is Back in 2022, Taylor Jenkins Reid has been working on a new love story. The novel follows the NASA space programme in Houston, Texas, and Taylor Jenkins Reid has spent a lot of time researching the lives of astronauts. Joan Goodwin is a female astronomer, and she communicates with the astronauts via Mission Control. Disaster strikes when the NASA crew encounter technical difficulties in space, and Joan Goodwin’s love interest is stuck on board. Will she be able to bring him back to Earth?

Release date: 3 June 2025.

5. Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross: I’m so excited for Rebecca Ross’ upcoming book, and it takes place in the same world as the “Letters of Enchantment” duology. Matilda is a messenger goddess, and she has been ordered to deliver a letter from Death. Matilda soon realises that the fatal message is for her childhood friend Vincent, who resides in the mortal world. The romance between Matilda and Vincent will reveal the struggles faced by immortals and mortals. Rebecca Ross has confirmed that there will be easter eggs hidden in this book. If you loved Iris Winnow and Roman Kitt in Divine Rivals, then you need to add this book to your TBR.

Release date: 11 September 2025.

6. Alchemy of Secrets by Stephanie Garber: One of the most popular fantasy series on Booktok is Once Upon A Broken Heart. Stephanie Garber’s books have grown in popularity over the past few years, and Alchemy of Secrets is her first adult fantasy novel. Waterstones offers a very brief overview of the plot, and it seems that Stephanie Garber is introducing two love interests for Holland St. James. As a fan of the Caraval trilogy, I have high expectations for this fantasy book.

Release date: 7 October 2025.

Fans of A Court of Thorns and Roses are patiently waiting for Sarah J. Maas to announce the release date for book six.Especially when there are so many unanswered questions from A Court of Silver Flames. It’s quite clear that the next book will be about Elain Archeron, who is perceived as the quieter sister. Hopefully we’ll get an announcement after the ten year anniversary in April.