The celebration of Christmas is a long-standing tradition spanning nearly two millennia, but
where exactly did the customs we cherish today come from? Here are some fascinating
historical origins of popular Christmas traditions:
- Father Christmas
Before the figure of Santa Claus in his iconic red suit with his jovial spirit – popularised by
Coca Cola – we had Saint Nicholas, a 4 th -century bishop famed for his charitable work and
power to perform miracles. This figure inspired the concept of Father Christmas, who
emerged in the 17 th century as a symbol of faith and goodwill during a time when Puritans
sought to suppress Christmas celebrations. Over time, Father Christmas evolved into a
figure who brought families together and encouraged gift-giving. particularly during the
Victorian era when festivities became less about parties and drink and instead focused more
on family and children. The modern version, known as Santa Claus, was shaped in the
United States where he became the mythical figure who travels down chimneys to leave gifts
for children.
- Stockings
The tradition of Christmas stockings also traces back to Saint Nicholas, who was said to
have dropped money a sock drying by a fireplace to help a poor family in need. This act of
kindness inspired the tradition where children would hang stockings on the 19 th of December,
Saint Nicholas’ Patron Saint Day, in the hopes of receiving treats. Oranges, commonly found
in stockings today, were popularised by poorer families symbolising the gold coins placed
into the socks by Saint Nicholas, although it is now becoming more popular to place
chocolate coins inside stockings instead.
- Holly
In the Middle Ages, holly was placed at a home’s threshold to ward off witches. Throughout
history, holly has symbolised eternal life and protection. The Christian Church later adopted
the plant as a sacred symbol, associating its leaves with Christ’s crown of thorns and its red
berries with the blood shed during his crucifixion.
- Turkey
Turkey, now synonymous with Christmas, wasn’t always the centrepiece of the festive meal.
Introduced to Britain in the 1500s from Mexico, turkey was a favourite of King Henry VIII,
however, it was incredibly expensive so remained a luxury item for hundreds of years, with
most families opting for goose, offal, or fish. It wasn’t until the 18 th Century, as the British
Empire expanded that turkey became more readily available for the masses, replacing
goose as the main dish at Christmas.
- Mistletoe
The tradition of kissing under mistletoe – a semi-parasitic and toxic plant – dates back to old
pagan beliefs. Pagans believed kissing under the mistletoe would ensure fruitful love and
ward off evil spirits. Victorians later embraced this custom, believing it brought good fortune
and promoted fertility in romantic relationships.
- The Christmas Tree
The Christmas tree originated in Germany and become popular in England during the
Victorian era, thanks to Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s husband. However, the first
Christmas tree in England was erected by Queen Charlotte in 1800 at Windsor Castle.
These evergreen trees were initially decorated with fruits such as apples, oranges, berries,
along with candles – a significant fire hazard! Fortunately, today, modern decorations like
twinkling lights and shatterproof baubles have made the tradition safer and more festive.
- Baubles
Another German invention, baubles were created in 1847 by glassblower Hans Greiner.
Seeking a long-lasting alternative to the perishable tree decorations like fruit, Hans crafted
glass apples to hang on the tree. This decoration was beloved in his village of Lauscha that
the idea spread widely. An American businessman, who liked the idea so much, began mass
producing these glass ornaments to sell in stores, and by the 1940s, baubles had become
the staple for Christmas tree decorating worldwide.
- Boxing Day
First celebrated in the 1800s, Boxing Day began as a tradition where wealthy families would
fill boxes with gifts to give to their household servants or donate to the poor. Since servants
typically worked on Christmas Day, they were given a holiday and gifts on the following day.
In modern times, Boxing Day has evolved into a day for sporting events and much-needed
rest after the festivities of Christmas day.