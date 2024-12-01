This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

With Christmas slowly creeping around the corner, if you’re anything like me and love procrastinating, I’m sure you’ll also scrambling to find gifts for friends and family. But it’s always a struggle to find thoughtful gifts that don’t break your bank account and leave you well into your overdraft by January. Hence why I’ve compiled a list of inexpensive, thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. Even if they don’t end up being a main gift, they all make perfect little additions as stocking fillers.

1. Themed Mugs

Gifting a cute mug is a great way to put some thought into an affordable gift and really tailor it to your loved one’s interests or favourite colours. This could be getting them a mug of their favourite artist or TV show, or just something silly that you know they’d like. Flying Tiger and Urban Outfitters tend to be my favourite places to admire the new mugs they come out with.

2. Fancy hand soap

Maybe I’m getting boring but I truly underestimated how much of a difference hand soap makes to my routine. Currently, I have a pumpkin scented soap from TkMaxx that cost me £3 and it really does encourage me to get out of bed in the mornings and do my skincare routine when I have something small to look forward to. It’s an easy way to romanticise your morning routine.

3. Trinket dish

I’m guilty of always tossing my jewellery about but at least with a trinket dish I can put all of it in one place. So, if you’re trying to get a gift for a fellow jewellery hoarder, I’d strongly recommend getting them a cute trinket dish. My top recommendations would be Oliver Bonas and Urban Outfitters since they’re cute and affordable. If you want to be extra specific, you can get a ring holder (bonus points if it’s unique).

4. Fuzzy/themed socks

I stole this idea from a friend when she gifted me planet themed socks on it after the famous lyric in ‘seven’ by Taylor Swift (“love you to the moon and Saturn”). It was a sentimental way of tailoring a gift to a specific interest, which can be really sweet during the holiday season.

5. Card holder

I have a million different cards ranging from loyalty cards and my actual debit cards. Getting a card holder solves the issue of awkwardly scrambling for your card at the checkout line. Having a themed card holder is both useful and a little addition to your style. It’s a small, niche way to add to your personal style without breaking the bank.

6. Makeup/skincare bag

Everyone needs a bag to hold their makeup or skincare so why not make it cute? Sostrene Green and Urban do some really good patterned ones (if you can’t tell by now, I am an avid Urban fan). This is also a great gift if you’re like me and you’ve been holding onto that makeup bag with spilt eyeshadow powder in it from when you were thirteen.