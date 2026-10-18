Turning Pages into Pictures: The Art of Adaptation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many book lovers, few things are more exciting – or more controversial – than hearing that their favourite novel is being turned into a film. Book adaptations have become a major part of modern entertainment, from bestselling romance novels to gripping psychological thrillers. But while seeing a fictional world brought to life can be exciting, it also raises an important question: can a film ever capture everything that makes a book special? Colleen Hoover’s Verity offers an interesting example of why adapting a novel for the screen can be both an opportunity and a challenge.

Originally published in 2018, Verity quickly attracted attention for its unsettling atmosphere, unreliable narration and shocking twists. The novel follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, who accepts a job completing a successful author’s book series after an accident leaves the author, Verity Crawford, unable to continue writing. However, when Lowen discovers a disturbing manuscript, she begins to question everything she thought she knew about Verity. Blending psychological suspense with dark secrets and complicated relationships, the novel provides the kind of story that seems perfectly suited to a film adaptation.

One of the biggest attractions of adapting a bestselling book is its existing fanbase. For students juggling lectures, deadlines and part-time jobs, a film adaptation can offer an accessible way to experience a story that has already captured public attention. It can also encourage people who have never read the original novel to pick it up. In the case of Verity, its popularity demonstrates how stories can develop a following beyond traditional literary audiences, particularly through online book communities and social media discussions.

There is also something exciting about seeing written stories translated into a visual medium. While novels rely on language to build suspense, films can use lighting, music, camera angles and performances to create tension. In a thriller such as Verity, a quiet scene, an unsettling soundtrack or an actor’s subtle expression could communicate unease without the need for lengthy explanations. These techniques can make an adaptation feel like a new experience rather than simply a retelling of the book.

However, this is where the controversy begins. Readers often become attached to particular characters, scenes and interpretations, meaning even small changes can cause disappointment. A novel allows readers to explore a character’s thoughts in detail, whereas a film must communicate much of this information through dialogue and visual storytelling. For Verity, where the uncertainty surrounding the characters is central to the plot, preserving that ambiguity is especially important. Reveal too much too early, and the suspense disappears; leave too much unexplained, and viewers may struggle to understand the story.

Perhaps the biggest challenge is deciding whether an adaptation should remain faithful to the original. Some readers want every major scene recreated, while others welcome changes that make the story work better on screen. Ultimately, a film should not necessarily be judged by how closely it follows the book, but by whether it captures the themes, atmosphere and emotional impact that made the original successful.

For university students, who often move between books, films and streaming platforms, adaptations are also a reminder that storytelling is constantly evolving. They can spark conversations about characterisation, creative freedom and whether a director’s interpretation changes the meaning of a story.

So, can a film adaptation ever be better than the book? There is no universal answer. Verity highlights both the potential and the risks of bringing a popular novel to the screen. While some details may inevitably be lost or changed, a thoughtful adaptation can offer a fresh perspective on a familiar story. Perhaps the real success of an adaptation is not convincing everyone that the film is better, but giving audiences a reason to discuss, revisit and experience the story in a completely different way.