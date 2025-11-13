Turned Upside Down: The Impact of Stranger Things on Modern Television

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things, a show which started almost ten years ago, is set

to release at the end of this year, after a three year long wait since season four. The actors are

getting older, episodes are getting longer, and the story is becoming increasingly overblown.

Expected to generate well over $2 billion in revenue for Netflix by its close, Stranger Things has

had an undeniable impact on the world of streaming. Its final season boasts a budget of almost

half a million dollars.



Back in 2016, when Stranger Things first released, the landscape of TV looked very different to

how it does now: streaming was in its beginning stages of industry domination, and aside from

big hitters such as Game of Thrones, popular shows encompassed a much smaller scale.

During TV’s conception, the medium had to differentiate itself from film, thus becoming a

serialised form that had no linear story or chronology, and it remained this way for the entirety of

the 20th century – it was easy to dip in and out of classics like Friends or even UK soaps like

Eastenders. Now, it seems the TV landscape is dominated by ‘elevated’ stories, with shows like

Severance and Succession sweeping awards seasons. These feature shorter runtimes, with

seasons not usually exceeding 10 episodes. Episode lengths range wildly from 30 minutes to 2

hours, even within the same show, not having rigid cable slots to work with.



The end of the 2010s brought about the death of network TV. The era of the sitcom dwindled,

with the last season of Brooklyn-99 releasing in 2021, and The Good Place finishing in 2020,

each with limited seasons of around 13 episodes. Any sitcoms that have released since then,

such as The Paper or Adults do not exceed 8 half an hour episodes, and teeter on the edge of

cancellation. Teen television, too, has fallen out of fashion. Pretty Little Liars and The Vampire

Diaries were known for their long, convoluted plots and plethora of filler episodes that simply

wouldn’t be allowed to exist today.



So how is Stranger Things relevant? It’s not the first show to have long episodes and short

seasons – BBC Sherlock ended the year after Stranger Things began, and UK TV has long

taken years to produce just a few episodes. But Stranger Things encapsulates a shift in the

medium, the so-called ‘film-ification’ of TV. The Duffer Brothers, showrunners of Stranger

Things, are no strangers to cinema, originally wanting to become filmmakers. Their cited

inspirations are rarely rooted in the TV medium, the exceptions being Dawson’s Creek and

Eyewitness. Otherwise, it’s classic 80s horror films and John Hughes movies that permeate the

visual language of the show. In promotional material for season 5, the Duffer Brothers have said

that they aimed for each episode to ‘feel like a movie’, with each season acting as a sequel film

to the previous one, hence the unconventional naming of ‘Stranger Things 5’ – it’s as if the entire

season is one 8+ hour cinematic experience. With its success skyrocketing Netflix’s dominance

over streaming, it’s undeniable that other shows would follow suit in style. Just one year after

Stranger Things’ debut, Netflix brought out Dark, a similarly structured show. The 2020s seem to

be the decade of high budgets, complex story arcs, and large stretches of time between season

releases.



Personally, I don’t think this is necessarily detrimental. The film medium started out as silent

shorts, then grew into something bigger than this – TV follows the same progression. Art is not

static. And The Simpsons will always be there to rewatch if you want to turn your brain off for a

bit. The streaming empire brings many issues – financial barriers, reinventing cable TV with

additions of advertising, and cancel-happy executives – but an increase in high concept

television and film-like visuals are not inherently damaging. Still, it would be nice to see a few

24-episode sitcoms thrive in the upcoming years.