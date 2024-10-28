Top Ten Halloween Costumes with Things Already in your Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

If you’re like me, you probably find that you keep putting off deciding what to wear for Halloween until the last minute possible and it ends up being too late to order anything for a costume you’d love. This year, I’m a lot more on top of it and I want you to be, too! Here is my foolproof list of last-minute Halloween costumes you will always have lying about at the back of your wardrobe.

1. Mia Wallace

The first costume is based on Mia Wallace, portrayed by Uma Thurman in the 1994 Quentin Tarantino film Pulp Fiction. This is perfect if you have short black hair, but a cheap wig also achieves the same look.



Miramax Films

What you’ll need:

A white shirt

Black trousers

Fake blood/ red makeup (for a nose bleed)

If you want to take this outfit to the next level, a cheap black wig

2. Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The next costume is based on Holly Golightly (portrayed by Audrey Hepburn) in the 1961 American romantic comedy Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and is recognisable with any hair colour.

Paramount Pictures

What you’ll need:

A black dress

A pearl necklace

A hair bobble to tie your hair into a bun

3. Wednesday Addams

This costume is a classic! Based on the daughter in the Addams Family franchise created by American cartoonist Charles Addams, it works best on people with long hair, but as long as you can plait it it’s recognisable.

Amazon MGM Studios

What you’ll need:

A black dress/ top and skirt

A collared shirt

Two hair bobbles

4. Magic Mike

This next one is inspired by the 2012 comedy drama revolving Adam, a 19-year-old college dropout who enters the world of male stripping. It works well as a solo or group outfit.



Warner Bros. Pictures

What you’ll need:

A tie

A backwards cap/ cowboy hat

Black bottoms

5. Leopard/Scary Spice

This one is up to you! It essentially involves leopard print clothing, allowing you to go as a general leopard, or rock Scary Spice’s (Mel B) iconic print.

What you’ll need:

Leopard print clothing

Leopard ears (optional) using either a headband or with your hair (there are youtube tutorials on this)

6. Vampire

A Halloween staple, bloodsucking creatures that feast on the living. These can be done in a variety of ways, whether playing a vampire tv character or a classic dracula. Either way, this one is pulled together by the makeup.

Summit Entertainment

What you’ll need:

Black clothing, lace or mesh

Fake blood or red makeup

7. Adam Sandler

This costume is truly possible using only our wardrobes, inspired by the iconic comedy actor Adam Sandler and his oversized fits.

What you’ll need:

Your favourite baggy T-shirt

Baggy shorts

Sunglasses

8. Princess Diaries

This costume is inspired by Mia Thermopolis (played by Anne Hathaway) in the coming of age Disney comedy The Princess Diaries.

Walt Disney Pictures

What you’ll need:

A white dress

Sunglasses

Headphones

9.Daphne/Velma

This costume is inspired by the two female teenagers in Mystery Incorporated from Warner Bros Scooby-Doo. Either one is instantly recognisable because of the block colour.

Warner Bros. Entertainment

What you’ll need for Daphne:

A purple top

A purple skirt

A green scarf

A purple hair accessory

What you’ll need for Velma:

An orange jumper or top

A red skirt

Glasses (especially if you need them)

10. Men in Black

This costume is inspired by the secret organisation that polices and monitors extraterrestrial interactions on Earth in the hit movie franchise ‘Men in Black’.

What you’ll need:

A white shirt/ top

A black tie

Sunglasses

A black skirt/ trousers

A suit jacket

If you want to level this up, a prop gun