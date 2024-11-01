This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As we say goodbye to the warm weather and welcome the colder months of the year, I find myself browsing through endless streaming services and looking for programmes to binge watch. Autumn is the perfect time of year to relax on the sofa with a hot drink and watch great television dramas.

Here are some of my favourite autumn film and tv show recommendations that you can enjoy, too!

TV show recommendations

The Vampire Diaries and the Originals (spin-off series)

After a tragic car accident, Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) finds herself returning to high school. But things aren’t quite what they seem in Mystic Falls, especially with the return of the infamous Salvatore brothers, who manage to turn Elena’s world upside down. The show includes vampires, witches, werewolves and doppelgangers, along with a classic love triangle that leaves viewers choosing between Stefan and Damon Salvatore.

Where to watch: Netflix, ITVX and Amazon Prime.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

The supernatural teen drama first came out in 1997 and has 7 seasons in total. Buffy Summers is not your average high school student and she tries to balance her everyday life while fighting creatures from hell. With the help of her friends, Buffy is able to accept her destiny as a vampire slayer.

Where to watch: Disney Plus and Paramount+

Gossip Girl:

This teen drama from the early 2000s, follows the lives of New York’s richest families. Serena van der Woodsen’s (Blake Lively) sudden reappearance at Grand Central station causes a stir in the Upper East Side. The online blog Gossip Girl reports on the scandals that follow each of the main characters. Perfect for viewers who love high-end fashion and scandalous romance, the autumn episodes have to be some of my favourite ones, and who’d want to miss Blair Waldorf’s annual sleepover!

Where to watch: Netflix and BBC iPlayer.

Gilmore Girls

A classic feel-good show, that explores the bond between a single mother and her teenage daughter in a small American town called ‘Stars Hollow’. Rory Gilmore is an academically gifted student and is set to attend an Ivy league school. Lorelai Gilmore would do anything for her daughter, even if that means going to her parents for help. The show is most well known for its autumn backdrop and the characters love of coffee.

Where to watch: Netflix and ITVX.

Charmed

Prue, Piper and Phoebe Halliwell discover that they come from a family of good witches and must use their powers to defeat demons and warlocks. There is a gothic aspect to the Halliwell manor, which adds a magical element to the show. What I love about this show is that each sister has their own personality traits and individual storylines, but they will always be there to protect one another.

Where to watch: ITV X, Amazon Prime and Paramount +

Film recommendations

Pride and Prejudice

The 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen’s best-selling novel Pride and Prejudice, explores the slow-burn romance between Mr Darcy (Matthew Macfayden) and Elizabeth Bennet (Kiera Knightley). Mrs Bennet wants each of her five daughters to find suitable marriage partners and takes them to a number of regency balls. The scenes of Elizabeth Bennet walking through the Peak District makes me think of autumn. It’s much-loved classic for historical romance fans.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

This is one of Studio Ghibli’s earlier animation features, following on from My Neighbour Totoro. Kiki and her talking cat, Jiji, travel to a new city in order for her to complete her mandatory witch training. It’s a heartwarming film that explores the idea of growing up and forming meaningful friendships in a new city.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Harry Potter series (2001 – 2011)

The Philosopher’s Stone begins with Harry Potter finding out that he has a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry. He is famously known as ‘the boy who lived’ after his mother, Lily Potter, sacrificed herself against Voldemort. There are so many magical elements included in each film, and the inclusion of werewolves in the Prisoners of Azkaban creates a spooky sense of mystery. It’s a fantastic film series to binge watch with friends one evening.

Where to watch: Netflix and ITVX.

Fantastic Mr Fox

It is an animated comedy film directed by Wes Anderson. The use of orange and yellow in the film’s visuals makes you think of leaves changing colour in autumn. Mr Fox (George Clooney) begins to resort back to his old ways and starts stealing from three local farms in order to support his family. This puts Mr Fox and the other characters in considerable danger, as the farmers seek revenge after being outsmarted by the fox.

Where to watch: Disney Plus and Amazon Prime.

Knives Out

A classic whodunit film that draws on the typical tropes from murder mystery novels. The film has an A-list cast featuring Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Christopher Plummer. Shocking revelations and family betrayals are a key part of the film’s storyline. Warm sweaters and cups of tea compliment this film perfectly.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.