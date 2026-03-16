TLDR: LESSER KNOWN FUN PODCASTS I’VE BEEN LOVING LATELY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re pushed for time and don’t want to read the 200 word bios for each recommendation, just read the ‘too long didn’t read’ sections at the bottom of each for a synopsis on why these podcasts need to make it to your spotify search.

I feel like I am relatively new to the podcast scene, either that or I am very much on the periphery; I don’t particularly enjoy listening to celebrity drama and gossip podcasts, or influencers telling me what’s trending or how to style my boots, but these seem to be a lot of the more mainstream podcasts. Then there’s the podcasts that come up when you search ‘podcast recommendations’ on social media, which are often ‘it-girl’ self-help podcasts to ‘change your life’ and make you more productive or teach you how to build new healthy habits, which actually are not as relaxing as they sound, and raise my cortisol tenfold from worrying that I am not doing enough and my life is a mess. I am in no way bashing these podcast styles, and dabble in them myself every now and again, but sometimes a girl just wants some fun, quirky, easy listening.

TLDR: A small compilation of fun, light-hearted, unique podcasts that I’ve enjoyed listening to recently that are a little different to the mainstream podcasts we see promoted on social media.

Betwixt the Sheets

Kicking us off is Kate Lister’s Betwixt the Sheets podcast – diving into ‘the history of sex, scandal, and society’. This podcast is great for history nerds, or people who want to learn some new historical fun facts to whip out at the pub. Kate is a feminist sex historian, and with her other expert guests, explores the sides of history that probably weren’t taught at GCSE, but asks the more important questions like: how clean were the Romans? Did Cleopatra really have a bee powered vibrator? And what was life like as a single woman in medieval England? To be honest, I would just encourage you to just read the titles of each episode, as it was a struggle to know what to include in such a small bio! She explores queer and women’s history in an extremely accessible way; you by no means have to know anything about the topic before starting an episode, and it is fascinating to learn more about ‘taboo’ feminist history, and to listen to patriarchal or boring history myths debunked.

TLDR: an accessible feminist history podcast that explores sex, scandal, queer history, andherstory. Honestly? Just go and browse the episode titles and tell me they’re not interesting.

Dish

This is the first of two food themed podcasts in my recommendations list (can you tell I’m a foodie?) and it’s my go-to for when I’m cooking. Co-hosts Nick Grimshaw (broadcaster) and Angela Hartnett (Michelin star chef) invite celebrities – and you – to their dinner parties “for hilarious, unfiltered chat, plus insider foodie tips”. The questions that Nick and Angela ask their celebrity guests are refreshing, new, and exciting; they don’t just recycle the same questions that interviewers always ask celebrities on press tours, and the setting of a dinner party makes the entire vibe feel relaxed and cosy, where guests can let down their hair a little, and enjoy some good company and good food. The podcast is paired with Waitrose, and each week, the dish that Angela cooks for her guests is posted to the Waitrose website, where I have managed to pinch a couple of recipes for myself. It is super easy listening, and nice to see guests genuinely enjoying themselves, making their conversation so much more authentic, and enjoyable for the listener.

TLDR: you are invited to join your favourite actors and celebs for a dinner party hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, with exciting flavours and recipes, good food chat, and hilarious casual conversation. Super easy, low-cortisol listening.

Taboo on the Bus

I. Love. whatzaraloves.

Zara’s podcast seems to perfectly articulate the way that a lot of young women seem to be feeling at the moment, intersecting her political, social, economic, and feminist views on AI, UK politics, micro-trends, diet culture, queerbaiting, women aging, the list goes on. Each episode features a tiktok length ‘trailer’ that summarises her argument into bite sized pieces, which she then elaborates on in longer 30-40 minute episodes. She critiques trends and ideologies that are secretly steeped in harmful ideology, and uses facts and sources to back up her arguments, making it ideal to share with that old white man in your life who doesn’t listen to you. It is a perfect podcast to validate your “woke” feminine rage, and is gorgeously edited to make for a listen that is as enjoyable as it is informative.

TLDR: This one’s for all of the girls who are told they are “too woke”: Zara *perfectly* articulates why things that have been normalised in society make us angry. Plus, her voice is gorgeous.

Off Menu

Britcom lovers, this one is for you. Hosted by James Acaster and Ed Gamble, the two British comedians invite their Off Menu guests to join them at their magical fictional restaurant, and build themselves their dream 5 course meal (6 if you include poppadoms or bread). This might be a niche that only appeals to me, but as a lover of the British comedy scene, and a foodie, this podcast is right up my street, with new food recommendations, lots of laughs, and two of my favourite comedians.

I guess that essentially, Ed and James are interviewing their guests, but in such an original and fun way that it feels like you’re sat at the restaurant with them, and it is refreshing for an ‘interview’ to focus solely on the joys that food can bring us. Guests frequently associate their favourite flavours or dishes with happy memories or childhood nostalgia, and shout out their favourite independent restaurants from all over the world (which there is a map for on their website!). The answers are never the same, and it’s a completely unique interview style where guests can step away from their respective fame, press tours, and busy lives, and just get to enjoy talking about proper good food.

TLDR: funny famous people essentially being asked the question we’ve all thought about: what would your death row meal be, and elaborating on why.

Listen wherever you get your podcasts!