THOUGHTFUL BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS WRITTEN BY WOMEN FOR THE EASTER BREAK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This time of year for students is typically filled with coursework, exam revision, trying to cram in time with home friends, and it’s important to spend downtime away from social media during all the chaos. Here are some book recommendations

that aid quiet reflections and more peaceful pockets of time over the holidays.

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell – 355 pages

This is a captivating historical retelling of the story behind Robert Browning’s My Last Duchess, from the perspective of the young Duchess of Ferrara, married at 16 to her much older husband in 1550s Italy. The events of the book are quietly tragic, as we follow Lucrezia from her childhood to the early period of her marriage, and O’Farrell writes Lucrezia with such a contained spirit, as she quickly learns what is expected from her in her life, and how to navigate these events that are imposed upon her. She is courageous and insightful, and the book gives a voice to one of many historical women whose voices were unjustly silenced. O’Farrell’s historical fiction is written with such precision and creativity, her other novel Hamnet is also definitely worth a read if you haven’t already.

Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney – 304 pages

Everyone has read Normal People, but I would argue that Conversations With Friends is equally moving and impactful, if not more. The book is from the first person perspective of Frances, an intelligent University student navigating difficulties within her friendships, romantic relationships, and her health, leading her to struggle with her mental state. Rooney explores struggles with depression in a very delicate way – to me this book feels somewhat like a modern day The Bell Jar, in terms of its expression of female sadness and self-doubt. The book explores questions of morality within relationships and friendships, trying to figure out who you are, with lots of introspection, yet the main character has not got herself figured out yet, so we accompany her on this journey. A very validating read for girls who are also finding early adult life difficult but are not quite sure why.

I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith – 408 pages

A beautiful coming-of-age story told from the perspective of Cassandra Mortmain, who lives in a castle in the middle of the Suffolk countryside. Set in 1934, Cassandra and her impoverished family struggle to make ends meet, despite the beauty and romanticised qualities of their home and the surrounding area. Cassandra navigates her relationships with each of her family members, contemplates the different dynamics between them all, namely her innate differences to her beautiful older sister Rose, and she attempts to ‘capture’ their castle and their life through her journal that she starts. With the arrival of the new landlords of the castle, their lives begin to take a new direction, and the narrative is filled with Cassandra’s quiet reflections on the dynamics taking place around her, as she attempts to figure out where she stands and fits amongst everything.

Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson – 176 pages

This novel tenderly explores the semi-autobiographical narrative of Jeanette, a lesbian growing up in a heavily Christian environment, and explores her coming-of-age within this world, and how her blossoming identity is ultimately at odds with everything she has grown up with. It is reflective, honest, and processes difficult accounts of religious abuse that Jeanette is subjected to. Winterson’s tone is witty and humorous, whilst also being thoughtful and deliberate in her handling of these difficult themes.

The House of Mirth by Edith Wharton – 351 pages

Wharton tells the story of beautiful Lily Bart, a valued member of 1890s New York’s high society. She is getting older, and beginning to reach the point in her life where society begins questioning whether she will still get married, or even if she will still be able to. The narrative explores her slow decline of beauty, as she cannot bring herself to make an advantageous match, and the tragedy that takes a hold of her as she realises that her beauty is her only value to this society, and without it, she is essentially lost. This book reflects on themes still prevalent today, about how women are valued for their beauty and how they are judged mercilessly for their life choices and decisions.

Girlbeast by Cecilie Lind – 160 pages

A shorter but incredibly thought-provoking read, Girlbeast reimagines the Lolita narrative in a powerful and poetic way. The book comes with very explicit and violent themes, but the inversion of power allows for some very complexcontemplations, as the novel questions whether young girls can assert power in a world that leaves them powerless. We follow Sara’s internal narrative through very unsettling and psychologically disturbing experiences, but the novel forces us to consider the harmful aspects of her society and her environment working against her, and how she chooses to process and respond to these events.