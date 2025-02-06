The villainisation of female characters in TV- and how it is a manifested product of ourown insecurities

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding a character slightly insufferable is not an uncommon feeling while watching a show.

Sitting there watching a character embarrass themselves perpetually and questioning why?

Why would they behave in such a way? With almost every show, comes a female character

that receives great amounts of attention for being ant-agonisingly annoying. But why do they

get under our skin so much? So much so we find ourselves cringing, riddled with second hand embarrassment. I dare to question it is because we actually resonate with these cringe-

worthy, flawed moments, as they so rawly portray our own insecurities and imperfections we don’t want to admit; after all, none of us are perfect.



The epitome of a ‘love to hate’ female lead is sex and the city’s very own Carrie Bradshaw.

Despite being the leading female in the show, Carrie is also often the most criticised. The

majority of the criticism Carrie receives is in direct relation to her arguably pathetic and

never-ending relationship with the notorious ‘Mr Big’. Throughout the entirety of the six

seasons of the show Carrie mercilessly pines after this man who appears to have some

interest in her (just not a lot). Many have pointed out that if the show was filmed from Big’s

perspective, it would be a psychological thriller whereby this woman (Carrie) quite literally

stalks him and appears at every area of his life. Carrie could never seem to leave well enough

alone. Even when Big gives her the ultimate signal he is not interested in her (getting

engaged to another woman), Carrie insists on essentially harassing this woman and becomes

obsessed with her. Alas, Carrie still crawls right back to him, time and time again. He can’t

commit to having her in his life and Carrie cannot commit to letting him go. As stated best by

the endearingly cynical Miranda, whenever Carrie is around Big she becomes this ‘pathetic,

needy insecure victim.’ Although it is easy to sit and judge Carrie’s plain stupidity and lack of

self-respect, it is adjacent to many real experiences of women in the dating world. In fact, the

world is fully of Mr Big’s, not committal men who can’t be bothered to take on as much

responsibility as a relationship yet give you just enough to keep you wanting more. Fans have

even used Mr Big and Carrie is an analogy for the modern day term ‘situationship’ which can

be defined as a romantic relationship between two people who do not yet consider themselves

a couple but who have more than a friendship. This pretty much embodies the twos

relationship and due to the surge in popularity for the term ‘situationship’ many of you appear

to share this similar dishevelled relationship. So before judging Carrie for her pathetic, rather

irrational tendencies, I think its safe to say we’ve all been a Carrie at one point, or can at least

relate to parts of her.



Gossip Girl’s golden girl ‘Serena Vanderwoodsen’ is one of TV’s most iconic yet criticised

characters. Throughout my viewing of the show, my opinion on Serena was interchangeable.

In early seasons she seemed to be a sweet teenage girl who genuinely wanted to turn her life

around. Yes she was flawed, but her kindness and wish to better herself usually seemed to

trump these flaws. However, as the series progressed and Serena got older this tainted yet

loveable, teenage girl trying to figure herself act got old (much like her). There was never

much development showcased within Serena, she remained this sad, messy teenager

throughout the entire series and her adulthood, she never ‘found herself’ or whatever she was

searching for. I often wondered why Serena infuriated me so much. It could well be down to

her general immaturity, however I now believe it is because she represents all the negative

traits I see in myself. Her flightiness, perpetual need to be liked, her tendency to seek

attention. These are all traits I and I’m sure many others possess. Perhaps and (hopefully) not

to the same extent as Serena, but these are all traits that we try to suppress. Serena, especially

older Serena represents what we all have the potential to become if we do not acknowledge

and grow from our errors during out teen years. This is perhaps why she is stuck as the same

17 year old girl we are introduced to in season 1. I think Serena is still and will forever be an

important character, while it is enjoyable to love to hate her, there is a lot to learn from her

(mostly what not to do.)