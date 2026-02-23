The villain they scripted for her: the limitation of women in politics.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The political sphere has always been heavily male dominated. Decision making sits

in male hands, with statistics stating that 64% of elected local officials; 73% of

parliamentarians; 77% of cabinet ministers and 90% of heads of state are male.

Currently it is estimated that it will take another 162 years to completely address the

gender inequality within politics. Whilst Female representation in this sphere has

improved, with female parliamentary presence doubling since 1995, that

representation is still heavily limited by sexism. Women in politics often face

prejudice for their gender, being restricted by a particular gender narrative that

poisons empowerment. Yet when they try to break free of this mould by rejecting such

discourse and challenging it, the narrative is often twisted into something villainous.



One inescapable factor limiting female politicians is the major presence of gender

narrative in political discourse. A university of Florida study revealed that when

looking at candidates’ agendas and actions reported in the media, male politicians

are commonly linked with words such as courageous, persistent, independent, and

aggressive. However, female candidate’s agendas are often accompanied by

descriptions of their physical appearance or gender attributes.



Not only that, but gender can even influence voter thinking before candidates have

even had a chance to express themselves politically. A study from Durham

University involving a simulated congressional election showed that even before the

start of the simulated election, voters had more uncertainty towards female

candidates than men. The female candidates subsequently underwent increased

scrutiny from voters. The study found that when the male candidates deviated from

party lines it was seen as bold leadership, whilst female deviation was regarded as

disloyal.



Sometimes it even goes as far as to employing derogatory terms that specifically

target female candidates. During the 2010 UK general election, the term ‘Cameron

Cutie’ was coined to refer to female prospective parliamentary candidates from the

conservative party. Conversely, the male equivalent that was used was ‘mates of

Dave.’ Clearly there is a large gap between the male and female discourse here,

infantilising the female candidates whilst promoting the boyish nature of the male

candidates. Therefore, female politicians are often boxed into a particular narrative

where their gender is more interesting and newsworthy than what they can offer as a

politician.



In the existence of a synonymous relationship between femineity and weakness in

the political sphere, some female politicians have fought against it. They present as

harsher and stronger to escape the narrative. Yet this rejection often leads to

villainization of female politicians. One example of this is Hilary Clinton. Hillary had to

be more ruthless to elevate herself as a female in her political climate, but this in turn

led to scrutiny. She was a key figure, being the first female nominee for president

from a major political party. But this strength was twisted into a villainous narrative.

The media was particularly guilty of this, describing her as a ‘servant of Satan’ and

contributed to the circulation of #killary. In 2015, her opposing candidate Donald

Trump even retweeted a comment stating ‘”If Clinton can’t satisfy her husband, what

makes her think she can satisfy America?” Hence weaponizing her gender. Trump

even directly referred to her in debates as the devil. Yet when we look at Donald

Trump now, and how he has tainted America, it really raises the question of why was

it Hillary who was deemed the villain?



We are seeing this currently with the suspected appointment of Dame Antonia

Romero, who is rumoured to become the first female appointed as cabinet secretary

in the UK. Whilst she is facing some allegations on bullying which is currently

tarnishing her image, and she is being criticised for her tendency for self-promotion,

it is key to ask the question – would she be facing this same level of scrutiny if she

was a man? Would the self-promotion be interpreted as strength if she were male?

Would other male politicians be so eager to carefully pick apart her image if it were

his image instead?



Overall, female empowerment in politics is heavily limited by prejudice. When

women do not fit the pre-meditate Mold of weakness, the narrative is reversed and

they become evil, threatening, and dangerous. A quote from a ‘Medium’ article sums

this up neatly in one single quote ‘it doesn’t matter what the woman has to say, the

fact that she has spoken out at all made her a target.’