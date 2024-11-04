The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was written before the US electoral results were released



In the wake of the upcoming US election between Republican Donald Trump and

Democrat Kamala Harris, it seems as though the eyes of the world are focused on

the presidential campaign, particularly on the critical issue of women’s bodily

autonomy. This article will demonstrate how this topic is shaping the election and its

implications for women’s rights.

The controversy stems from the overturning of Roe v. Wade which triggered abortion

bans in multiple US states. As of 2024, 14 U.S. states have implemented near-total

abortion bans, with at least 9 states having total abortion bans with no exception for

rape or incest. Other states have passed early gestational limits, ranging from 6 to

15 weeks, and while others are implementing strict medical guidelines that

complicate abortion access even where it is legally permitted. The legal landscape

widely varies across the country due to different state policies enacted after Roe v.

Wade was overturned by Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In his 2016 campaign, Trump promised to appoint “pro-life” justices with the aim of

overturning Roe v. Wade. He aligned himself closely with the anti-abortion

movement, securing its backing by pledging to appoint justices likely to oppose

federally protected abortion rights whilst claiming that there “must be some form of

punishment” for women who have abortions. The overturning of Roe v. Wade in

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was influenced significantly by the

former President’s appointment of three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme

Court: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. These appointments

altered the balance of the Court, creating a strong conservative majority, ultimately

leading to the Dobbs decision overturning Roe.

The effects of such bans and regulations have been profound and ongoing. A study

taken in January by Planned Parenthood estimated that there have been 520,000

rapes that led to 64,565 pregnancies in the time since abortion bans have been

enacted in 14 states. Further evidence suggests that infant mortality rates have

increased after the overturning of the Roe v. Wade case suggesting that restrictive

abortion laws may lead to more high-risk pregnancies carried to term, contributing to

health complications for both infants and mothers. Notably, maternal mortality rates

in Texas increased by 56% from 2019 to 2022, compared to an 11% rise nationwide

during the same time period.

Whilst Trump has claimed he would veto a national abortion ban, he has emphasised

that such decisions should largely rest with the states. This heightens concerns

about whether this stance genuinely protects women’s reproductive rights. Over the

course of his campaign he has suggested that he would not stop individual states

from monitoring pregnancies to track abortions and aid prosecutions. His

campaigners have advocated for an establishment of foetal personhood under the

Constitution’s 14th Amendment, raising concerns over the impacts on IVF and could

effectively lead to a nationwide abortion ban, even without a formal federal ban.

Ultimately this could be a strategic attempt to progress anti-abortion policies through

state laws and the judiciary.

Because of this there has been a national outcry in America for the protection and

reinstatement of women’s reproductive rights, led by Democratic front runner Vice

President Kamala Harris. This movement has seen a mass surge of endorsement

from a range of influential figures and celebrities to the grave of suffragette Susan B

Anthony being adorned in ‘I voted’ stickers. This image acts a symbol of American

citizens voting to secure women’s freedom over their bodily anatomy- a freedom to

have the opportunity to choose.

So why should other countries care?

Despite the eye rolls from many when the question of feminism is raised, the truth of

the matter is that true gender equality has not been achieved. It only takes one look

in the news to see the disproportionate and quite frankly disturbing treatment of

women, as well as a troubling dismissal of their rights and safety globally.

Following the Taliban’s rise to power in August 2021, the situation for women in

Afghanistan has deteriorated sharply. Most recently, the Ministry of Propaganda for

Virtue and Prevention of Vice have forbidden women to talk in the presence of other

women, with the minister Khalid Hanafi stating: ‘Even when an adult female prays

and another female passes by, she must not pray loudly enough for them to hear’.

Nearly one in five women said they hadn’t spoken to another woman outside of their

immediate family in three months. The UN announced more than 70 decrees,

directives, statements, and systemised practices have targeted what women can and

can’t do. These include being prohibited from speaking loudly inside their home,

going to school or university, showing their face in public or seeking medical

attention from a male doctor, just to name a few. The breaking of these laws could

result in imprisonment and the Taliban’s supreme leader has vowed to reinstate

public stoning to death for those who disobey. Research by the UN has found that only 1% of women believe they have influence in their communities, and that just

nearly one in 10 women knows another who has tried to commit suicide since the

Taliban took over.

The femicide crisis in the UK has been announced at “epidemic levels” by the

National Police Chiefs’ Council. The report released in July this year announced

violence against women and girls in England and Wales as a national emergency,

prompting first responders treating the issue with the same urgency as terrorism and

organised crime. It is estimated one in every 12 women will be a victim of violence

against women and girls, with crimes including rape, domestic abuse, stalking and

harassment increasing by 37% in the past five years.

In the southern hemisphere, whispers of abortion restrictions are being echoed in the

political spheres of Australia. The resurgence of the abortion debate in Australia,

particularly in Queensland and South Australia has stirred sentiments similar to

those seen in the US. In Queensland, the issue has gained traction ahead of

elections, with candidates divided on the current decriminalisation of abortion up to

22 weeks. The conservative Katter’s Australian Party has called for stricter

regulations, sparking strong responses from pro-choice advocates and the current

government, which has vowed to protect abortion right. In South Australia, a recent

bill aimed at banning late-term abortions past 28 weeks was narrowly defeated in the

upper house. This would mean women seeking an abortion after this point to

undergo induced labour, regardless of the medical context, despite being invasive by

medical and legal. Although there is no federal push to ban abortion, conservative

voices like Senator Jacinta Price have suggested that it could become a national

issue, indicating that abortion may continue to surface in political debates.

The question of women’s rights is not an exclusive problem to America. It is a very

real issue that we face globally and simply ignoring the issue only allows for

inequalities to deepen. Women’s rights and autonomy impact everyone- our mothers,

sisters, partners and ourselves. The situation in America serves as a stark warning

to how quickly the fight for women’s rights and equality can be diminished, far

quicker than they were won.

“We have worked too hard and fought too long to see our daughters grow up in a

world with fewer rights than our mothers” – Kamala Harris