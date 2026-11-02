The Ultimate Spooky Season Day Trip to Haworth

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re looking for somewhere to get into the Halloween spirit, Haworth is well worth a visit. This village is in West Yorkshire and is famous for its cobbled streets, literary history and association with the Brontë sisters. As Halloween approaches, its misty moors, quirky shops and Victorian charm makes it the perfect destination for an autumnal day trip. Here’s a spooky guide to Haworth!

The Haunted Haworth Ghost Walk Experience

What better way to start your spooky journey than with a ghost story? The Haunted Haworth Ghost Walk takes you through the historic streets of the village, uncovering local folklore and tales of the supernatural. As you wander down cobbled lanes and shadowy corners, these stories of restless spirits, strange sightings and Haworth’s sinister past come to life. Whether you’re a sceptic or believer, this spooky walk offers a thrilling glimpse into Haworth’s past, where history and the supernatural overlap.

Discoveries at Brontë Parsonage Museum

Haworth’s gothic appeal wouldn’t be complete without the Brontë sisters. At the Brontë Parsonage Museum, you can explore the former family home of Charlotte, Emily and Anne Brontë, where they wrote some of the most famous novels. With historical artefacts and personal belongings offering an insight into their lives, it is a necessary stop for literature lovers. Alongside a much more atmospheric experience at Brontë Falls, where the surrounding moorland replicates the stormy, wild landscape of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights. Upon a misty day, you might feel as though you’ve stepped straight into the novel!

Weird and Wonderful shops

The quirky, independent shops in Haworth are just as worth exploring as its spooky streets. The Cabinet of Curiosities echoes a Victorian apothecary, filled with botanical soaps, artisan candles and even a little magical book nook called Cauldron Books. Meanwhile, Spooks of Haworth is packed with unusual finds, literary curiosities and tarot readings. And, if you are feeling brave, head to The Peculiar Shop on Main Street, where the creepy looking dolls may suddenly appear in your nightmares.

Cosy cafes

After a full day of exploring, Cobbles & Clay is a perfect place to warm up. This relaxing spot offers pottery painting joined with the opportunity to enjoy a comforting autumnal drink. You could try a festive hot chocolate or a warming, infused tea while taking in the view of Haworth’s magical streets.

A Train Ride through Brontë country

For a blast from the past, hop aboard the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway, a heritage railway running through the enchanting Worth Valley. Its steam trains and historic stations provide a nostalgic journey through Yorkshire’s countryside. Make sure to check the seasonal timetable before visiting!

Altogether, Haworth grants everything you need for a mystical day out during spooky season. Its adventures involving ghost stories, gothic literature, peculiar shops and cosy seasonal drinks makes it an essential spot for anyone looking to embrace the darker side of autumn!

References

For Halloween Ghost Walk experience: https://hauntedhaworth.co.uk/

For Brontë Parsonage Museum: https://www.bronte.org.uk/

The Cabinet of Curiosities: https://www.thecuriositysociety.com/

Spooks of Haworth: https://spooksofhaworth.co.uk/

Cobbles & Clay: https://www.cobblesandclay.co.uk/