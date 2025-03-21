The Surge of Right Wing Politics in Europe: A Growing Trend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It should come as no surprise that the geopolitical landscape is far from stable, with the

ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, Donald Trump’s tumultuous return to power, and the rise in

far-right support across Europe in recent democratic elections. Throughout Europe over the

last 5 years, we have seen a startling increase in right-wing political influence, with countries

such as Finland, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Italy, and the Netherlands now hosting right-

wing groups in national government. Whilst, in Sweden, a far-right party is propping up a

coalition government, and in Austria there is significant political turmoil following its

September election, which saw the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) win the first majority for a

right-wing party in the country since 1945. This victory sparked coalition negotiations with the

central Conservative People’s Party (ÖVP), which have recently collapsed, leading to a

political stalemate with a resolution that seems unlikely to appear anytime soon. Germany

has become the latest addition to this list, with their most recent Federal Election seeing the

far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secure 20% of the electorate’s votes, doubling their

support from the last election and making them the second-largest party in the Bundestag.

Although the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has refused to enter into a coalition with the

AFD as per the ‘cordon sanitaire’ electoral strategy, the rapid rise in popularity of these right-

wing parties over the past 5-years should not be ignored.

Why Right-Wing Parties are Gaining Traction?

A huge reason why right-wing parties are gaining support is due to widespread

disillusionment with current governments. Many of their voters feel that manifesto promises

have not been fulfilled or that policies are simply not going far enough to address peoples

concerns such as war, crime, the economic instability, and immigration. This dissatisfaction

has led to a growing preference nationalistic rhetoric with voters calling for homogeneous

societies over culturally diverse ones. This is something voiced explicitly by the right-wing

electorate who express fears over the perceived loss of their cultural and religious identity.

Many believe this is down to immigration policies which have failed to promote immigration

thus leading to the erosion of traditional values. These parties gain popularity through their

delivery of simplistic answers to complex issues such as immigration, economic instability,

and geopolitical tensions consistently focusing their platforms on national identity as the

solution to these challenges. This isolationist ideology held by right-wing parties brings the

European Union itself under severe scrutiny, with these parties viewing the EU’s integrated

structure as a direct threat to national identity and sovereignty, prompting widespread

Euroscepticism, something which Brexit has not helped with.

Why the Right-Wing is Appealing to Younger Generations?

One of the most alarming aspects of this political shift across Europe is the increasing

support for right-wing parties amongst young voters. Young people represent a significant

portion of the electorate, yet many voice feeling ignored of disregarded by centrist political

parties. Traditional parties have struggled to engage younger people over recent years,

allowing right-wing groups to fill this gap through their effective use of social media. This was

particularly evident in Germany’s recent federal election, where the AfD demonstrated a

strong understanding of how to appeal to younger voters, successfully using their social

media platforms to target young voters. Because of their strong emphasis on social media as

a part of their campaign the AfD was able to secure 21% of the vote amongst the under-24

demographic, this shift in engagement highlights the growing disconnect between traditional

political parties and younger voters, who feel their concerns are not being addressed

adequately by those in power.