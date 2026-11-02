The Secret Love Language of Sharing Reels

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Socialisation is an intrinsically human activity. We long for connection and communication among our peers and loved ones. But with changes to how we communicate, due to technological advancements and social evolutions, the ways in which we express admiration to one another have changed accordingly. To examine this change in human connection, I look to the sharing of reels.

What is a reel?

A reel is a short-form video which often contains text or a recording of someone or something. It has become a practise for social media users to share these reels to their contacts.

How have reels become a love language?

There is a secret love language embedded in reel sending which is entirely new to the 21st century. Receiving one of these short videos can be one of the most intimate, thoughtful gifts that a person can receive out of the blue. Have you ever clicked on a reel that was sent to you and either burst out laughing or crying? There is a power in the ability of reels to evoke such strong emotions within us because the sender knows our unique personality so deeply. The sender must know our likes, dislikes, memories and hobbies to tailor the perfect reel to us.

Therefore, sending reels to someone is a love language. Their world is filled with fragments of things which remind them of you and your individuality.

How does this compare to communication throughout history?

Sharing tailored content with a select few is not a new concept. Throughout history, literature and media have been circulated within coteries. These are small, exclusive groups of people who share media with their closest friends. However, the circulation of media via technology is a novel concept as this love language can be shared over long distances. Something that coterie groups would have found it extremely difficult to do.

There are vast numbers of debates over the decline in human connection due to technology. But as I have explored, perhaps we are looking at it from the wrong angle. While humans may not tell tales orally over a fire frequently anymore, love and connection has been cultivated elsewhere-in the unlikely place of social media reels.