THE SCIENCE OF NOSTALGIA: WHY LOOKING BACK FEELS SO COMFORTING

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Nostalgia has a powerful way of sneaking up on us. A familiar song, a childhood photo, or even a certain smell can instantly transport us back to a moment that feels warm and safe. While nostalgia was once viewed as an unhealthy longing for the past, psychological research now suggests it plays an important role in emotional wellbeing.

Psychologists describe nostalgia as a “bittersweet” emotion, a blend of happiness, longing and warmth. When we experience nostalgia, we’re not just remembering events; we’re reconnecting with the feelings attached to them. These memories often remind us of times when we felt secure, loved, or deeply connected to others, which can be especially comforting during periods of stress or uncertainty.

One reason nostalgia feels so soothing is that it strengthens our sense of identity. Looking back on meaningful memories helps us understand who we are and where we come from. In moments when life feels confusing or overwhelming, nostalgia acts as an emotional anchor, reminding us that we’ve experienced joy, stability and belonging before, and that we’re capable of finding it again.

Research has shown that nostalgia can boost mood, increase self-esteem and reduce feelings of loneliness. When we revisit positive memories, we often remember the people who supported us, the friendships that shaped us, and the experiences that made us feel valued. This sense of connection can be incredibly grounding, particularly during times of transition or change.

Seasonal traditions often intensify nostalgic feelings. Certain times of year bring familiar routines, foods, and rituals that have been repeated for years. These repeated experiences create emotional continuity, giving us a sense of stability even as life evolves. Even if past experiences weren’t perfect, the familiarity of traditions can still offer comfort and reassurance.

Importantly, nostalgia isn’t about wishing to live in the past. Healthy nostalgia allows us to reflect without becoming stuck. By appreciating positive memories, we gain emotional resilience and perspective. Nostalgia can help us recognise growth, showing how far we’ve come rather than what we’ve lost.

In a fast-paced world that constantly pushes us toward what’s next, nostalgia encourages us to slow down. It invites reflection, gratitude, and connection. Looking back isn’t a step backwards; sometimes, it’s exactly what we need to move forward with confidence and comfort.