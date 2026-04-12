THE RISE OF THE ‘ERA’ IN POP MUSIC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The idea of the ‘era’ has become unavoidable in music culture, but it hasn’t always been a widely used term. It arguably only entered the mainstream with Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but now it’s everywhere. It’s used casually to describe each new album cycle, particularly for female pop artists, as if every release must come with a fully rebranded identity.

The idea that every album represents a different era can be both liberating and creatively empowering. Artists can reinvent themselves every few years, experiment with new aesthetics, and be applauded for their versatility.

However, the reinvention with each new era has now become an expectation. Artists who do not wish to constantly evolve their image may feel pressured to do so anyway, simply to remain relevant in the cultural zeitgeist. The idea of staying consistent, now risks being read as stagnation. For example, Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 album Man’s Best Friend was criticised for being too similar to her 2024 release Short n’ Sweet. Yet the album itself was strong, created many hit songs and was arguably more cohesive because it stayed true to a sound and persona she had carefully curated. The criticism wasn’t necessarily about quality, it was about a perceived failure to ‘evolve.’

This pressure is not applied equally. Male artists rarely face the same level of scrutiny. Ed Sheeran, for example, has built an entire career around consistency by branding consecutive albums with mathematical symbols. Rather than being criticised for repetition, this is framed as recognisable and a part of his image as an artist. He maintains mainstream success without being accused of lacking evolution like his female counterparts.

If women do not reinvent themselves, they are labelled repetitive. If they do, they are met with backlash from audiences who tell them to ‘bring back the old’ version of themselves. It is evident that this ‘eras’ culture has begun to shape, and arguably damage, the way audiences consume music. Albums are no longer just artistic bodies of work because they come with the expectation from fans of a complete aesthetic overhaul. As a result, there is always an expectation for more. Artists are asked to achieve the practically impossible feat of continuously evolving, while somehow maintaining the authenticity that first drew people to them. It leaves me questioning whether the constant demand for reinvention is actually limiting the art it claims to celebrate.