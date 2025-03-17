The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Once upon a time, women in our fairytales were there mostly as prop, for the prince to fall in love

with, to save from the evil queen, or to die as apart of someone else’s – usually a man’s – character

development. They are the healers, the docile princesses, the characters with the tragic

backstories – because lets face it, there is something that is attractive to audiences about the

broken woman, almost as if the act of putting her back together is worth her being torn apart in

the first place. These once upon a time women had as much agency as a spell book with missing

pages. Sure, there are exceptions, but for every Hermione Granger casting spells and saving the

day, there were ten damsels waiting for their prince to rescue them.



But something is shifting in our literature. Fast-forward to 2025, we have heroines like Violet

Sorrengail riding her dragons in Fourth Wing, and Feyre Archeron braving the deadly faerie courts

in the ACOTAR series. These women do not exist only to be saved but to fight their way out, to

write their own rules. The fantasy genre is having its feminist glow-up, and honestly? I am living for

it. This new wave of feminist fantasy is reshaping what power, strength, and femininity look like. To

be strong isn’t to swing a sword or lead an army (although there is still plenty of this action). These

stories are complex, messy, and deeply human with women taking centre stage in stories that let

them be everything and anything, without the burden of traditional feminine stereotypes

hindering their ever after – and it’s changing the game.



Remember when the “strong lead character” was basically a guy in leather armour with a stoic

expression and zero feelings until he meets his princess makes him melt? Yeah. Luckily, we’ve

evolved. You don’t have to be emotionally unavailable to be strong, and while physical strength is

always a bonus, it isn’t the be all and end all. Take Violet from Fourth Wing . She is not the most

physically powerful person within the narrative, in actuality, Yarros frames her as the weakest in this

sense. She is chronically ill, physically smaller than her peers, and continuously underestimated

despite proving time and time again that she is capable. She survives because she is clever,

strategic, and extremely stubborn. Her strength isn’t in brute force – it’s in knowing her limits and

using sharp strategy and quick thinking to outsmart anyone who underestimates her.



Then there’s Feyre , who’s both a fierce warrior and an artist. She paints her feelings (because

therapy’s a bit thin on the ground in Pythian) and wields a bow with the same intensity. These

heroines aren’t afraid to feel things. Vulnerability, kindness, grief – all of it is apart of their strength.

And isn’t that kind of the point? Real power doesn’t erase your humanity; it embraces it.

For the longest time, romance in fantasy felt like the side quest that had to happen. Girl meets the

hero, girl falls in love, nothing else matters to her, blah blah blah. But the new wave of romantasy

flips this tired trope on its head and gives us something DIFFERENT. Look at Rhysand from

ACOTAR and Xaden Riorson from Fourth Wing. These men aren’t brooding, possessive love

interests whose sole goal in their fictional life is to swoop in and save the day, claiming the glory

and the girl. They’re equals. Partners. Allies who respect the women they love not despite their

power, but because of it.



Rhysand doesn’t clip Fryer’s wings (metaphorically or otherwise) – he teachers her to fly on her

own. Xaden trusts Violet’s judgement, even when it terrifies him. These relationships aren’t about

control; they’re about empowerment. And frankly, it’s refreshing to read a romance where falling in

love makes the heroine stronger rather than irrelevant.

Another welcome upgrade? Female friendships that aren’t based on backstabbing or a

competition for who gets the guy. For years, fantasy had a serious shortage on these friendships,

where bonds between women weren’t dictated by rivalries and love triangles. Now, sisterhood is

having its major moment. Think of the Archeron sisters in ACOTAR. Sure, they have their issues

but at their core, they support each other. Their relationships are messy, complicated, and real.

Fantasy is finally giving us space where women can support women without tearing each other

down. And as it turns out, watching them lift each other up is just as thrilling as any epic dragon

battle.



The best part? This is just the beginning. Feminist fantasy is no longer a niche – it’s becoming the

new norm. And as the genre evolves, we’re seeing even more diverse voices stepping into the

spotlight. Stories that explore intersectional feminism, LGBTQ+ representation, and female leads

who break the mould in every way. It’s not about ticking boxes – it’s about reflecting the

complexity of real people in magical worlds. And if recent hits are anything to go by, the next

generation of fantasy is going to be even bolder, queerer, and more unapologetically female than

ever before.



So where of we go from here? If today’s fantasy heroines are anything to go by, the future looks

fierce. These stories aren’t just changing fantasy – they’re changing the way we see power,

identity, and strength in storytelling. They’re opening the door for readers who’ve never imagined

themselves as the chosen one in a fantasy world.

And honestly? I can’t wait to see who picks up the sword next.