The rise of anti- aging skincare products among young girls

It seems that everywhere I look, whether it be Instagram, TikTok or Twitter, anti-aging

skincare routines dominate my feed. However, rather than these routines being

shown by people over 21 as you would expect, it seems that young girls, especially

preteens are overtaking the anti-aging skincare trends , promoting products made for

skin much older than theirs, with the use and promoting of products such as retinol

and anti-aging sun creams. But why?



What bought about the sudden interest?

Skincare products such as serums, toners and anti -aging creams have always

been an essential part of women’s beauty regimes, especially as women grow older.

But what has bought about the obsession by preteens? Skin does not need anti-

aging products until the age of 21, and according to dermatologists, many

ingredients in anti-aging products, such a strong acids and retinols are inappropriate

for young skin.



It is clear that social media is a large culprit in causing the growing use of such

products. Platforms such as Instagram, and especially TikTok have become a

breeding ground for influences promoting their skincare regimes, often using a

number of products, many of these anti-aging (a special mention has to be made

about wrinkle patches.) In a growing digital age, it is no surprise that this in turn

influences that young girls who are absorbing this content.



Do the brands have a role?

Adding to this, we can also see a growing number of celebrity beauty and skincare

brands, many of which appeal to young audiences. This is partly through their

creators, such as the Kardashians, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Millie Bobby

Brown, all of whom are large personalities in celebrity culture, and arguably have a

large amount of influence over young girls due to the beauty standards they set. The

appeal of these brands is also due to the packaging used, for example Millie Bobby

Brown’s skincare brand, Flo, features light purples and whites, appearing to attract a

young audience.



Speaking of packaging, there is a valid argument to be made about the bright

colours used, and how this is made specially to attract younger audiences. An

honourable mention has to go to drunk elephant, with their neon colours and bright

white packaging, it is no surprise that this is taking over our for you pages,

showcasing their clear target audience, preteens. With bright celebrity products, and

even everyday brands submitting to this business move, is it the actual skincare

brand’s fault?