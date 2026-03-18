THE RETURN OF ABLEISM AND ITS CONSEQUENCES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like many forms of systematically ingrained bigotry, ableism affects everyday life with far-reaching consequences. Despite the efforts of disability activists and their allies, discrimination against disabled people has survived and unfortunately in some cases, worsened.

One notable incident recently that was well-covered was the unjustified outrage directed at John Davidson. The Tourette’s activist who recently had a film, I Swear, based on his life was in attendance at the BAFTAs when he involuntarily yelled a racial slur when two black actors (Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo) were on stage. While at first glance the situation may seem upsetting, the crucial detail of it being an involuntarily act was ignored. Even having a whole film made about Davidson and the struggles he had faced through his life due to his disability and the stigma surrounding it could not prevent the incoming wave of anger that he was subjected to. For instance, actor Jamie Foxx insisted that Davidson had said it on purpose, claiming that rather than it be a tic, it was a racist attack. Unfortunately, Foxx’s remarks were not the only false claims made against the activist. On social media such as X (formerly known as Twitter), the days following the BAFTAs were filled with non-disabled people lecturing disabled people on what disabilities, leading to negative attitudes surrounding Tourette syndrome and the spread of misinformation.

This is not the only incident seen lately in online trends. The resurgence of the r-slur, a former medical term that is no longer accepted due to people using the word as a derogatory term, hence why it has not (and will not) be reclaimed by the disabled community, even if some individuals falsely claim they are able to do so. The derogatory word is used commonly on social media, with some users even claiming that they see it several times in a day over Instagram reels. The slur has expanded outside of social media too, returning to everyday conversations and casual use. After all the progress made in the 2010s up until recent years, this is incredibly disappointing. In its previous use (notably in the 1990s and 2000s), it could at least be chalked down to ignorance and simply being unaware of the term’s true meanings. These days, society has progressed past the excuse of ignorance which only makes the use of the slur more concerning.

Attitudes to disabilities on different forms of social media have been disheartening. On posts involving physical or visual disabilities, the comments are often filled with invasive questions or offensive jokes directed at the disability itself. Insensitive behaviour surrounding disabilities is nothing new, but the sudden revival of it is. It has become socially acceptable again to make fun of people’s disabilities and to publicly claim you could never live your life the way disabled people do, even (and especially) when the disabled person can hear or read the comment. These users, rather than understand how one may live their life while disabled, will be rude and insist their quality of life must be so poor, even if it is not. Social media allows people to express ableist comments behind a veil of anonymity, emboldening them to reach new levels of discrimination that they would never reach in the real world.

These attitudes are indicative of future political trends too, marking a worrying shift in the political climate globally. Trump’s attacks on DEI policies that advocate for inclusivity and ban discrimination contribute to fears that the future could be a scary place for disabled people. Radical politicians in the UK seem to follow a similar trend, with Reform UK MP, Suella Braverman said that if her party got into power in the next general election, they would repeal the Equality Act 2010 and claimed inclusive policies that protected minorities (including disabled people) in workplaces and schools were somehow responsible for the current conditions in Britain. Removing said policies would allow marginalised communities to be discriminated against in the workplace with no repercussions. This extends beyond potential harassment, affecting any accommodations a disabled person would require on a day-to-day basis. Should the tide continue to turn against disabled people, the future will look very worrying.

However, there is still hope. The current Labour government (despite its flaws) has committed itself to protecting and promoting EDI initiatives to protect employees from discrimination and harassment in their workplaces. In addition, disability activists have continued their work, included the already-mentioned John Davidson. Despite the wave of fury he faced after the BAFTAs, his work has continued to bring awareness to Tourette’s through his many documentaries. As disheartening as it is to see ableism on the rise again, conditions are still better than what they used to be. Raising awareness and calling out people on ableism will help curb this resurgence. As simple as it sounds, it can help change one’s attitude and perspective on disabilities.