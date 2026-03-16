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Nottingham | Culture > Entertainment

THE PSYCHOLOGY BEHIND COMFORT SHOWS AND WHY WE REWATCH THEM

Elise Mcloughlin Student Contributor, University of Nottingham
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long, overwhelming day, many of us instinctively turn to the same TV shows we have already seen countless times. Whether it is a familiar sitcom, a nostalgic drama, or a childhood favourite, comfort shows have a unique pull. While rewatching might seem unproductive, psychology suggests it serves an important emotional purpose.

One key reason we rewatch shows is predictability. When life feels uncertain or stressful, knowing exactly how a storyline unfolds can be deeply reassuring. Our brains are wired to seek certainty, and familiar shows remove the anxiety of the unknown. Watching something predictable allows us to relax, as there is no emotional risk or cognitive strain involved.

Comfort shows also offer emotional safety. Familiar characters can feel like old friends, providing companionship without the effort that real life interactions sometimes require. During periods of loneliness or exhaustion, these characters offer a sense of connection and continuity. Even brief moments spent in familiar fictional worlds can help us feel less alone.

Nostalgia plays a role too. Many comfort shows are tied to specific phases of our lives, such as childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood. Rewatching them can trigger memories of when life felt simpler or more secure. This nostalgic element enhances the emotional comfort these shows provide, allowing us to revisit moments of familiarity and stability.

Psychologists also point to cognitive ease. New content requires mental effort, such as processing unfamiliar characters, plots and emotions. When we are already mentally drained, our brains crave rest. Rewatching familiar shows allows us to unwind without overstimulation, making it an effective form of emotional regulation.

Importantly, comfort shows are not about avoidance. While they can offer temporary escape, they often serve as tools for emotional recovery. After periods of stress, sadness, or burnout, familiar shows give our minds space to reset. When used mindfully, they can support wellbeing rather than hinder it.

However, balance matters. While comfort shows can be soothing, they should not replace engagement with daily life or responsibilities. When used intentionally, as a way to relax, decompress, or self soothe, they become part of a healthy coping strategy.

Ultimately, rewatching comfort shows is less about wasting time and more about seeking emotional stability. In a fast-paced world full of uncertainty, returning to familiar stories offers reassurance, connection, and calm. Sometimes, what we need most is not something new, but something familiar.

Elise Mcloughlin

Nottingham '27

I’m Elise McLoughlin, a second-year Psychology student at the University of Nottingham with a passion for exploring how the mind works and sharing that knowledge in fun, accessible ways. Through my studies and volunteering experiences in schools and mental health organisations, I’ve developed a real love for communicating psychological ideas to wider audiences. Writing for Her Campus gives me the chance to combine that passion with my enthusiasm for student life here in Nottingham.
On Her Campus, I’ll be sharing quirky psychological facts, practical wellbeing tips and little tricks to make university life a bit easier. I also love exploring the city, so you can expect recommendations on the best food spots, hidden gems and must-visit places around Nottingham. My aim is to keep things light, engaging and useful – the kind of content I’d want to read myself as a student trying to balance work, fun and everything in between.
Outside of studying and writing, I’m happiest when I’m diving into new experiences – literally and figuratively. I’m a qualified scuba diver, which has taught me a lot about staying calm under pressure (and appreciating the beauty of life beneath the surface). I also love travelling, discovering new cultures, and finding inspiration in different places and people. Writing ties all of this together for me – it’s a way to share stories, ideas and insights that connect with others