THE PSYCHOLOGY BEHIND COMFORT SHOWS AND WHY WE REWATCH THEM

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a long, overwhelming day, many of us instinctively turn to the same TV shows we have already seen countless times. Whether it is a familiar sitcom, a nostalgic drama, or a childhood favourite, comfort shows have a unique pull. While rewatching might seem unproductive, psychology suggests it serves an important emotional purpose.

One key reason we rewatch shows is predictability. When life feels uncertain or stressful, knowing exactly how a storyline unfolds can be deeply reassuring. Our brains are wired to seek certainty, and familiar shows remove the anxiety of the unknown. Watching something predictable allows us to relax, as there is no emotional risk or cognitive strain involved.

Comfort shows also offer emotional safety. Familiar characters can feel like old friends, providing companionship without the effort that real life interactions sometimes require. During periods of loneliness or exhaustion, these characters offer a sense of connection and continuity. Even brief moments spent in familiar fictional worlds can help us feel less alone.

Nostalgia plays a role too. Many comfort shows are tied to specific phases of our lives, such as childhood, adolescence, or early adulthood. Rewatching them can trigger memories of when life felt simpler or more secure. This nostalgic element enhances the emotional comfort these shows provide, allowing us to revisit moments of familiarity and stability.

Psychologists also point to cognitive ease. New content requires mental effort, such as processing unfamiliar characters, plots and emotions. When we are already mentally drained, our brains crave rest. Rewatching familiar shows allows us to unwind without overstimulation, making it an effective form of emotional regulation.

Importantly, comfort shows are not about avoidance. While they can offer temporary escape, they often serve as tools for emotional recovery. After periods of stress, sadness, or burnout, familiar shows give our minds space to reset. When used mindfully, they can support wellbeing rather than hinder it.

However, balance matters. While comfort shows can be soothing, they should not replace engagement with daily life or responsibilities. When used intentionally, as a way to relax, decompress, or self soothe, they become part of a healthy coping strategy.

Ultimately, rewatching comfort shows is less about wasting time and more about seeking emotional stability. In a fast-paced world full of uncertainty, returning to familiar stories offers reassurance, connection, and calm. Sometimes, what we need most is not something new, but something familiar.