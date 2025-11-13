This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I think about the power of music, the album “Born to Die” by Lana del Rey stands out. I discovered it during the pandemic, when my days consisted of aimless walks around my neighbourhood and a lack of human connection. On one of those bleak afternoons, I was listening to the song “Young and Beautiful” by the artist. The haunting lyrics and hypnotic melody of the song urged me to further explore her music. And that is when I found “Born to Die”. Upon my first listen, I was transported to a world where despair and freedom could go hand in hand. This album was the first time I feel in love with sad music, showing me the beauty in tragedy. Lana’s descriptive storytelling undoubtably attracts listeners to look at the cracks behind the glass.

As I’ve matured, I find myself still attracted to albums based on despair and heartache. Thankfully, I know I’m not alone in this. Artists such as Olivia Rodrigo rose to fame by writing ballads of suffering and sorrow, resulting in millions of fans. It is undeniable that music is an influential tool; it’s with us in our most vulnerable moments and shapes our identities. So, we must ask ourselves: Why are we attracted to negativity in art?

Looking into it, research suggests humans can experience benefits from listening to sad music. It can serve as a distraction from the world, providing individuals with comfort and solace. As someone who uses music as a form of escape, this research resonated with me. Whether it’s a late-night drive or a walk in the countryside, music becomes my companion in moments of hardship.

Moreover, Aristotle’s explanation of why humans are attracted to sad music sparks up interesting conversation. He suggests that music is a means of catharsis, forcing us to purge our negative emotions by listening to sad music. I think Aristotle is right. Listening to hits such as “Lover, you should’ve come over” by Jeff Buckley feel far more like a release of pent-up negativity. It allows you to let go of all the pessimism that builds up day to day, finding clarity in the chaos.

Ultimately, music is a powerful force that unites everyone. Sad songs provide us the form of escape that we crave, entrancing us with beautiful imagery and unforgettable lyrics. We can use these songs as a tool to guide us through moments of unease and negativity. However, there must be some form of awareness when listening to this kind of music. The influence of it cannot be understated, and therefore not misused.