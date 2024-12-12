The Perfect Accessory: The Power of a Scarf

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

Everyone loves an accessory – they’re fun to shop for, to wear, and they can spice up any outfit, and a scarf is the perfect example of just how powerful an accessory can be! As it is now full-on winter, scarfs have become my go to, not only to keep me warm, but also to make my very practical outfits look much more put together and fun! Scarfs are so great because they don’t have to just be worn in winter, and this is thanks to the increase in the popularity of the skinny scarf – these are definitely not so practical in the colder months, but are great for the spring, when it’s not warm enough for just a top, but too warm for a proper coat. Not to mention the fact that they come in all sorts of different colours, patterns, and materials and so are the perfect, versatile addition to any outfit. Because of the rise of the skinny scarf, as the year has progressed, there has definitely been a transition from the skinny scarf to the fluffy scarf, and at uni, everywhere you look people have started to get out their thick, warm ones, and this goes to show that the scarf is the perfect all year round accessory!

The warm, fluffy scarves are so practical, but they also look so good no matter what colour or pattern, somehow they just make everyone look so put together and classy! They are also very useful when it’s cold and you want to wear a certain jacket or jumper which, in itself, is not so warm, but just add a scarf and voila! The perfect warm, winter outfit.

Given the huge popularity in scarfs at the moment, everywhere seems to be selling them, which is great because it offers a huge variety and choice when looking to buy a scarf. Primark have a really amazing range to choose from, and at a very affordable price, usually ranging from £5 to around £10. They also do not skimp on the variation, offering chunky, fluffy scarves, but also some thinner ones too, which is great because that means when it is warmer outside, you are still able to wear the scarf! Primark also has a lot of colours to choose from, and I’ve seen cream, navy blue, green, red, and even yellow ones in there, so that’s definitely worth a look, and they also feel like good quality so you don’t have to sacrifice that for the cheaper price! Accessorize, M&S, and John Lewis are also great places to look, but definitely on the pricier side, but perfect for a Christmas present. But if you’re buying for yourself, I would say that quality wise, there isn’t much in it if we’re comparing Primark to the more expensive shops, so it depends what you’re looking for really!

I love a scarf because they’re so versatile yet so practical, and they come in so many different sizes, colours, and patterns that you really can’t go wrong when you just chuck one on, and they always come in handy and will literally never go out of style. I also feel that because they’re an accessory, you can afford to be a bit more out there in terms of colour or pattern, and so go crazy and experiment!