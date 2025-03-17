The Oscars 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 97th Academy Awards, held on 2 March 2025, was nothing short of spectacular. With a

mix of triumphant victories, controversial moments, and unexpected snubs, this year’s

Oscars had social media buzzing. From surprise wins to awkward encounters, here’s

everything you need to know about the night that had everyone talking.



Big Winners:

Indie darling Anora was the biggest success story of the evening, scooping up five awards,

including Best Picture. Director Sean Baker dominated the night, taking home Best Director,

Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing. Mikey Madison, the film’s lead, delivered a

stunning performance that earned her the Best Actress award after multiple nominations in

previous years, cementing her place as Hollywood’s next big thing.



Adrien Brody took home his second Best Actor Oscar for The Brutalist, a performance that

had been widely praised throughout awards season. However, he also delivered one of the

night’s more unsavoury moments, casually tossing his chewing gum to his partner while

making his way to the stage. The film also clinched Best Cinematography, further solidifying

its visual brilliance.



Meanwhile, Oppenheimer still had one last moment of glory, despite being a 2024 release,

as it won Best Sound, continuing Christopher Nolan’s streak of technical excellence at the

Academy Awards.



Shocking Snubs and Unexpected Surprises:

Despite its impressive 13 nominations, Emilia Pérez left the ceremony with only two wins:

Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña and Best Original Song. Given its strong critical

reception, many were expecting a bigger haul.



The Best Actor category had some notable absences. Fans of Daniel Craig (Queer) and

Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers) were left disappointed after both actors were overlooked.

Meanwhile, Best Animated Feature was one of the most unpredictable categories of the

night, with Flow unexpectedly beating out Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and the critically

adored The Wild Robot.



The Best Supporting Actor category also raised eyebrows when fan-favourite Ryan Gosling

(Barbie) lost out to a surprise winner: Harris Dickinson (The Iron Claw). While Dickinson’s

performance was widely acclaimed, many had predicted a different outcome.



Controversies That Stole The Spotlight:

In the face of all these wins and losses, it wouldn’t be the Oscars without a bit of

controversy, and 2025 delivered.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was the In Memoriam segment, which

left out Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty. Fans were outraged by the omission, and

her former co-star Jennie Garth slammed the Academy for the oversight, calling it

“disrespectful” and insisting on an apology from the Academy.

Meanwhile, Emilia Pérez faced backlash for its portrayal of a Mexican drug lord undergoing

gender transition. Some critics argued that the depiction was inauthentic and played into

harmful stereotypes. In response, Zoe Saldaña issued an apology, stating that it was never

the film’s intention to offend.

Then there was the much-discussed interaction between Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley

that went viral on tik tok. A seemingly heated exchange between the two actresses was

caught on camera, leading to widespread speculation. However, lip-reading experts later

revealed that the conversation was playful rather than confrontational.



Moments We’ll Never Forget:

Despite the drama, the Oscars also delivered some heartwarming moments. The tribute to

legendary actor Gene Hackman, who sadly died in February, brought the audience to tears,

as Hollywood honoured one of its greats.



Host Conan O’Brien brought his signature wit and comedic timing to the stage, delivering a

monologue filled with sharp Hollywood commentary and light-hearted jabs. His hilarious

segment poking fun at the length of recent Oscar-winning films had both the audience and

viewers at home in stitches.



The Oscars…

The 2025 Oscars had it all: well-deserved wins, shocking upsets, and a fair share of drama.

Whether you were celebrating Anora’s success or fuming over a snub, one thing’s for sure –

Hollywood keeps us on our toes.