This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems as though no matter where you are in life, there is always a feeling that you should be somewhere else. There is an unspoken pressure to hit certain milestones, like finding love, buying a house or simply having life figured out. Somewhere along the way, we feel permanently behind, permanently chasing milestones we aren’t supposed to have reached yet.

Everyday we are presented with glimpses into other people’s lives on social media. People our age or younger are achieving things not currently in our grasp, and you can’t help but wonder, why not me? It is difficult not to compare lives. We begin to question our own progress, as if we aren’t doing enough, fast enough.

Life has begun to feel like a race, with invisible finish lines. A ‘good life’ has milestones set by age. Married by 25, a house by 30. But who decided life had to be this way? We all have our own pace, things we are meant to achieve in our own timelines. By trying to rush ahead, we forget to appreciate the temporary nature of other important moments. The constant pressure to keep up means we rarely stop to appreciate how far we have come as individuals. Instead of celebrating these accomplishments, we look to the next big thing.

Perhaps instead of joining the race, we should remind ourselves that life isn’t a competition. It is made up of thousands of important moments, defining our character and our trajectory. There is no timeline for having things figured out, nor is there a prize for getting there sooner. Sometimes we need to stop and appreciate what we have accomplished, the moments and milestones that we have made, and we should be proud of those things. Appreciate the lives we have and live in the present, as these moments will be gone before we know. One day, no one will look back on who they beat in the race of life, but they will look back on the moments they cherished before they knew they would be gone forever. Memories, love and joy make a meaningful life.

Maybe we are not falling behind, maybe we spend too much time looking at everyone else’s progress to recognise our own. Celebrate others achievements, but also don’t hold them against your own timeline.