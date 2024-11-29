This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

If you grew up in the 2010s, you will have definitely heard of Zoella, and probably watched her religiously. Alfie Deyes, Louise Pentland, Tanya Burr and Jim, Marcus Butler, Joe Sugg and Zoella were the ‘IT’ group of friends back in the day. I used to love watching her videos, especially her Primark, Lush, and Boots hauls, and just thought that she was so cool and that I want to be like her when I grew up! And of course, who could forget ‘Vlogmas’ – probably her most re-watched and famous videos on YouTube. There was something about them that was just so comforting and cosy that you would keep watching, and probably re-watch, even after Christmas. Zoe was the ultimate ‘IT’ girl in her own right, and I remember her Girl Online book series was all the rage, with people at school bragging that they managed to get their hands on a signed copy – I was so jealous of them! Of course, I asked for them for Christmas, along with her beauty range in Superdrug, convinced that if I bought her products, I would hopefully end up like her and have her life. Whilst that hasn’t happened yet (there’s still time), she remains one of the most influential and, in my opinion, best social media influencers out there, and I have loved seeing her come back onto our screens and social media feeds recently.

I would say that her pregnancy announcement of her first child in 2021 marks the beginning of her comeback as it felt like a full-circle moment – her viewers who had been watching her since the beginning were all grown up, and now she was starting her own family. Rebranding herself as Zoe Sugg, rather than Zoella, allowed her channel to mature. It told us that it was ok to not feel as we did when we watched ‘Zoella’, but be ready to watch Zoe as different, now grown-up people. This made her seem more relatable and appealing to her now older audience, and definitely brought her original community back together again. Her ‘Vlogust’ series carried with it a strong sense of nostalgia and familiarity for so many people, and it felt like an old friend had come back to us – everything about those videos was so healing for the little 12-year-old girls we used to be. Zoe’s voice, the style of video, the people in it; they were just perfect to stick on in the background and see how far she had come. And now she has the most perfect little family, her and Alfie are literally parent, and relationship, goals, and Nala is still around. She’s become not just someone that I looked up to years ago, but also look up to now. I am fully willing to admit that Ottie is one of my style icons, and if I ever had a daughter, her outfits will definitely be based on what Zoe dresses her in!

Whilst Zoe’s videos have definitely been, and continue to be, associated with happiness and wholesomeness, her openness about anxiety and her personal struggle with it has been hugely helpful. I remember when I used to watch her, she would talk about how she couldn’t fly anywhere, would find brand events stressful, and even discuss having an actual panic attack. To see her now, having managed to control her anxiety, has been so reassuring, especially for someone who also struggles. Her openness has made me realise that everyone does struggle to some degree, and that no one’s life is completely perfect, no matter how much it may seem that way on a screen, and that everything will get better.

Even though Zoe has definitely had a comeback in the sense that she posts regular videos and vlogs again, did she ever really go away? Despite her lack of activity on social media before this, she managed to remain one of the most famous YouTubers out there, and I, when not knowing what to watch or feeling stressed and needing something old and dependable, went back to watch her old videos. My favourite has always been ‘The Sugg’s Christmas Past’ which she filmed with her brother Joe in 2013 – it’s just such a funny and soothing video that never fails to make me feel better about life. There is just something about Zoe’s videos that brings the same comfort it did to 9-year-old me that it does to the 20-year-old I have become. There’s just something about her videos that allows you to go back in time and forget the stresses of life as an adult.

As winter hits, and all the emotions and deadlines which it brings, I for one will be going back to watch Zoe’s old videos, but also be keeping up with her recent ones. I would say that her popularity when we were all young has undoubtedly allowed her to come back as Zoe Sugg with full force, helping the little girls we once were to see that life carries on, and everything does work out, despite the ups and downs that she has reassured us are a normal part of living!